Politics

Biden ‘not surprising’ remains infected with Covid-19 as he recovers from ‘rebound’ case

By printveela editor

-

8
0
  • Biden is living alone in the White House and has canceled trips to Delaware and Michigan
  • Biden’s physician said the president “continues to feel well” but “surprisingly” did not test positive on Sunday.
  • Paxlovide is a home antiviral therapy for people at high risk for severe illness from Covid-19.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden remains infected with Covid-19 as he recovers from a “rebound” case linked to the use of the antiviral drug paxlovide.

Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said in a letter Sunday that Biden “continues to feel well” but that he “surprisingly” tested positive for COVID-19 again on Sunday.

Biden remains isolated in the White House.

Paxlovide is an at-home antiviral therapy for people at high risk for severe illness from Covid-19. Biden, 79, was at risk because of his age. He has been vaccinated against the virus and boosted.

The COVID ‘rebound’:President Biden tests positive again for Covid-19 in ‘rebound’ case

Biden, who first tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21, tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday morning after recovering from the virus. He tested negative on Tuesday, Wednesday, prompting him to end his first isolation period and again Thursday and Friday.

Some people who have received paxlovide have recovered from their Covid-19 infection, which can happen as soon as a few days after a negative test.

The president, who is receiving daily testing, plans to remain in isolation until he tests negative for COVID-19.

The president had planned to travel to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday and to Hemlock, Michigan, on Tuesday, where he was scheduled to comment on the recently approved CHIPS and science bills.

The CDC advised

The White House released a video Biden spoke virtually Sunday with supporters of legislation to provide care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits that has stalled in the Senate due to Republican opposition.

“I planned to stop by the Capitol and visit the families fighting to pass the Burn Pits Act,” Biden said on Twitter. “Covid got in the way, so I FaceTimed them and sent some pizzas.

“We have a sacred responsibility to take care of our veterans. I will not stop fighting with them to get this bill passed.”

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

