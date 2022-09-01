New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At the start of his 2019 campaign in Philadelphia, Joe Biden pledged that he would fight to “restore America’s soul.” I was there and I remember being particularly shocked by those words.

On September 1, the 46th President of the United States will return to the City of Brotherly Love and deliver a primetime address to the nation on the themes he outlined in his campaign announcement: unity, democracy and restoring the American spirit. For a nation on the brink of a precipice — where division and disintegration seem to have replaced our national motto of E Pluribus Unum — this speech will allow him to once again offer his vision of being a president for all of us.

In these times, we desperately need to be reminded of what unites us as Americans. Now, less than 70 days from the midterm elections, I don’t know where we stand as a divided nation, but I believe the President has a real opportunity to play with his “good angels” and it begins. His comments last Thursday when he referred to former President Donald Trump and his “extreme MAGA philosophy” as quasi-fascism.

There is no doubting what Trump has done in the weeks leading up to January 6th and in the nearly two years since he was hit by not only unconstitutional but anti-democratic extremism. In his failed attempts to cling to power after the 2020 election and his continued delegitimization of the idea of ​​American democracy, Trump has shaken the very foundations of our republic.

Elections mean conflicting visions for America and fighting like hell for your beliefs and values. It is this competition of free society ideals that has made American democracy the envy of the world, however chaotic it may be at times. It is essential that Democrats and Republicans do not lose that fight. When Trump called us socialists and communists in 2020, he probably didn’t get Democratic votes. Likewise, Republicans probably wouldn’t have added to our column when President Joe Biden called the MAGA movement quasi-fascist.

With that in mind, Biden could use Thursday’s address to clarify his comments and focus his criticism directly on his predecessors and the hundreds of enablers of Trump’s election fraud who currently hold elected office. In the same breath that the president uses to condemn these anti-democratic leaders, he should also make it clear that most Americans who support Trump in 2016 and 2020 are not fascists, quasi-or otherwise. Most of the people who support Trump, now and then, are patriotic Americans who believe very differently than I do.

Biden won the Democratic primary and defeated Trump because of his character and commitment to upholding our nation’s founding ideals. In the US Senate and later as Vice President, he befriended some of the most staunch conservatives. He eulogized a handful of people at his funeral; Not because he affirmed their political beliefs, but because he took the time to know their hearts.

Since taking office, the president has championed some incredible bipartisan statements on infrastructure, gun control, veterans and global competitiveness — the latter bills passed in the past few months. As Biden has said many times on the campaign trail: The president’s words are important, but the president’s actions and ability to win for the American people are more important.

On Thursday night, Biden can once again call upon the good angels of his nature, even if his love is strained by his partisan passions. It should start with the anti-democratic words and actions of our countrymen and women, but not by painting both sides with a broad brush. America is still a “shining city on a hill,” as President Ronald Reagan described it. We only need to be reminded of this in Philadelphia – the perfect backdrop for that message.