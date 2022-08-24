Biden names Kimberly Cheatle as new Secret Service director at ‘critical moment’ for agency

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden named former career Secret Service officer Kimberly Cheatle as the agency’s new director at a time when the service faces intense scrutiny on multiple fronts.

Quoting her A 27-year tenure with the agency as the first woman to oversee protective operations, Biden described Cheatle as “a distinguished law enforcement professional with exceptional leadership skills, and was easily the best choice to lead the agency at a critical moment for the Secret Service.”

“She has my full confidence, and I look forward to working with her,” said Biden, who served on his protective detail when Cheatle was vice president.

Cheatle is the second woman to lead the elite agency charged with protecting the president, vice president, their families, top White House staff and visiting world leaders. The agency also secures major national events, including the Super Bowl.

The new director replaces the retiring James Murray. She Takes over at a time when the agency’s operations are under investigation by a special House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack and an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, who has opened a criminal investigation into the missing text messages. Investigating the Capitol attack.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas praised Cheatle’s selection, saying she has “deep knowledge and understanding of the agency’s mission to investigate and protect.”

“I am confident that her expertise, combined with her fresh perspective, will ensure that the Secret Service builds on its strong foundation and evolves into a more effective agency,” Mayorkas said.

Cheatle returns to the agency from her current position as senior director at PepsiCo North America, overseeing facilities, personnel and business continuity. She joined PepsiCo after serving as Assistant Director for Protective Operations for the Secret Service.

Rising through the ranks during her 27 years with the agency, she became the first woman in the role of Assistant Director of Defense Operations.

We thank Director Murray for his service to this country and wish him and his family the best as they take the next step in their careers.