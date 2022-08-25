Biden named a new Secret Service director at the January 6 hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden named Wednesday Kim Cheatle A veteran Secret Service official will be the agency’s next director, as thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump face controversy over missing text messages during the storming of the US Capitol.

Cheatle, who left the Secret Service in 2021 for a job as a security executive at PepsiCo, has taken the reins as multiple congressional committees and the Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog are investigating the missing text messages. The Secret Service said it was purged during a technological transition.

Cheatle served 27 years in the Secret Service and was the first woman to be named assistant director of defense operations, the division that protects the president and other dignitaries.

Cheatle provided Biden’s defense detail when he was vice president. During that time, Biden came to “trust” her judgment and counsel, he said in a statement.

Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden “know firsthand Kim’s commitment to her job and to the people and mission of the Secret Service.”

Cheatle replaces James Murray, who announced his retirement at Snap, the social media company best known for its app Snapchat. He announced last month that he would delay his retirement Biden is looking for a new director amid investigations.

The Secret Service is facing criticism after admitting it deleted text messages from the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The agency said the messages were purged when its phones switched to a new system in the weeks after the 2021 attack. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., a member of the House committee investigating the raid, told the Secret Service committee that the process leaves individual agents the responsibility to decide what electronic records to keep and what to delete. .

The committee has shown recent, renewed interest in the Secret Service following the dramatic testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. About Trump’s actions on the day of the coup.

The Secret Service has vowed to follow all procedures and “cooperate fully” with all reviews and investigations, including the Homeland Security Inspector General’s criminal investigation.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Cheatle “is a law enforcement veteran and served as the agency’s first female assistant director in charge of all protective operations before retiring.”

“We are pleased to welcome her back as the next Director of the United States Secret Service,” he said in a tweet.