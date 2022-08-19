New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After spending most of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island in South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his million-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he is building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost of nearly $500,000. .

According to data released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Biden is expected to arrive at his $2.7 million summer house in the North Shores community of Rehoboth Beach on Saturday after spending the last two nights in Wilmington, Delaware. On Wednesday, Biden briefly signed the $739 billion Inflation Relief Act at the White House.

In September 2021, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded $456,548 to a Sussex County company to build a security fence around the home.

DHS’s contract with Turnstone Holdings LLC for the “purchase and installation of security fencing” at the residence increased to $490,324 this summer, according to the USAspending.gov website, an online database of federal government spending.

The DHS listed The US Secret Service subagency is listed as the principal awarding and funding office of the contract.

The construction of the fence started on September 21 last year and is expected to be completed by June 6, 2023.

“Due to the need to maintain operational security, the US Secret Service does not comment on the tools, methods or resources used to conduct our security operations,” the Secret Service declined to comment when contacted by Fox News Digital.

According to USAspending, DHS did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry as to why the contract was increased to $6,844 due to a “supplementary contract” on November 30, 2021, and $26,933 for “additional work” on June 8, 2022. .gov.

The Gazette reported that it was Biden’s fifth visit to the Long Shores home this summer. After his COVID-19 isolation, he visited home on August 7 before returning to Washington to sign the CHIPS and SCIENCE Act and then flew to South Carolina, where he spent six days with his family, including his son Hunter.

Fox News’ Matteo Cina contributed to this report.