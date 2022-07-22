New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: one President Biden’s latest judicial nominees Serves on the board of a group that calls for defunding the police and abolishing prisons.

Biden last month nominated Rupali Desai, a litigation partner at law firm Coppersmith Brockelman, to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals bench.

Desai serves on the board Just communities Arizona (JCA), a self-described “abolitionist organization” that envisions a “world where jails and prisons are unnecessary.”

The organization has taken several extreme stances on the criminal justice system, including saying that “the criminal justice system is not really about justice” and mourning Arizona’s execution of Frank Atwood last month.

Atwood was convicted of raping and murdering 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in 1987 before dumping her in the Arizona desert northwest of Tuscon.

“The State of Arizona has executed Frank Atwood,” read a black graphic featuring a lit candle posted by the organization on Facebook. “Please to Frank Atwood, his family and friends, and all those who suffer under the Arizona penal system (including those employed by it.”

The JCA was formerly known as the Arizona Chapter American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) It was renamed in January this year.

Supported by the National Section of the AFSC The police are stationed And George Floyd called the American criminal justice system “a racist system that disproportionately targets people of color” during the riots. AFSC-Arizona co-signed a statement from the national chapter that called for resources to be diverted “away from the police force that overruns our communities.”

AFSC It also supported the abolition of prisons As well as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel, supported by several terrorist organizations.

“Rupali Desai’s troubling record makes her unfit to serve in the federal judiciary,” Article III Project founder and president Mike Davis told Fox News Digital. “Desai has devoted his professional career to a radical left-wing agenda.”

“She has helped lead an organization that supports the abolition of prisons and paying off the police. Desai has also partnered with teachers’ unions to teach critical race theory to our children,” Davis said. “Her position as a board member of the ACLU of Arizona and her time as an advocate for Planned Parenthood exposed her for what she is — a left-wing activist driven by a dangerous ideology.”

“Given what has come to light through the Article III project, Senators Kirsten Sinema and Mark Kelly should be ashamed of themselves for supporting Rupali Desai,” he continued. “As Arizona’s own state senators, they have a responsibility to lead the fight against nominating such a radical, unqualified person, not to blindly cheerlead for an extremist who does not represent their state’s values.”

“Because Sinima and Kelly refuse to do their jobs, President Biden should immediately withdraw Rupali Desai’s nomination to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals,” Davis added.

Desai, who served as an attorney for Planned Parenthood, filed suit last year on behalf of the teachers union and its allies challenging Arizona’s ban on teaching the controversial topic in K-12 classrooms.

Desai’s nomination follows a trend of nominating controversial progressives to judicial and administrative positions.

Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY., are racing to fill bench vacancies with nominees — much like the Democratic leader’s slate did under former President Trump — before a 50/50 Senate could turn red before the midterm elections. .

So far, Schumer has surpassed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in judicial confirmations, adding 69 new justices to the bench since Biden took office.

Republicans, so far this term, have forced Democrats to cast cloture votes on each of Biden’s 69 nominees. Democrats, at this point in Trump’s tenure, have forced cloture votes on only two of Trump’s 42 appointments, though they have done that standard practice for nearly all of Trump’s picks.

But in a world of the judicial filibuster past, Republicans’ near-uniform resistance to Biden’s nominees isn’t really slowing down Senate Democrats. However, they will have their work cut out for them to hold all 234 federal judges appointed by Trump during his tenure. The former president picked up his pace in his last two years.

Neither the White House nor Desai immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Tyler Olson contributed reporting.