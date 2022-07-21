New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Joe Biden He was found to be Covid-19 positive On Thursday, he joined a long list of more than 200 members of Congress and several Cabinet officials who have contracted the virus since the pandemic began two years ago.

In a tweet after the COVID-19 announcement, Biden said he was “doing great.”

“I’m doing great folks. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright and Mayor Cagnetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to express my regrets for missing our event today,” the tweet read.

According to the GovTrack website, 200 members of Congress have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Several officials in the President’s cabinet have also contracted the virus.

Biden’s Covid diagnosis: MSNBC, CNN, ABC and more float new mask restrictions, tout boosters

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky became the first person in Congress to contract Covid in 2020, along with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who both tested positive for COVID-19. the year

Former President Donald Trump and then First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020, just weeks before the presidential election.

Several of Biden’s cabinet members have tested positive for the virus. Vaccinated and boosted, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have contracted COVID-19 since Biden took office in January 2021.

Biden met with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, possibly traveling with Dem lawmakers while contracting Covid

Vice President Kamala Harris also contracted Covid in April despite being fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, hours after Biden revealed his COVID diagnosis, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., announced via Twitter that he, too, had tested positive for the virus, but was “thanks for being waxed and boosted.”

Earlier this week, Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat running for Senate in Florida, and Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chaired the Jan. 6 panel, tested positive.

Two Republicans have died from complications related to the virus, which has claimed more than 1 million lives, according to CDC data.

Luke Letlow, Congressman elected to Louisiana’s 5th District, died shortly after his COVID-19 diagnosis in December 2020. He reportedly died after suffering complications related to the virus. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, tested positive in January. A Congressman who battled cancer for years passed away a week ago.

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to Biden’s doctor, the president’s symptoms include a runny nose, occasional dry cough and fatigue.

Fox News’ Timothy HJ Nerozzi contributed to this report.