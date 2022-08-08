New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Kentucky on Monday to meet with families and view the damage from the storms, which led to the worst flooding in Kentucky history.

At least 37 people have died since last month’s floods, which brought 8 to 10.5 inches of rain in just 48 hours. The National Weather Service said on Sunday that there was a threat of flooding, warning of thunderstorms through Thursday.

Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Brittany, joined the Bidens for a briefing on the impact of the flood with first responders and recovery experts at Mary Roberts Elementary School in Lost Creek. They will then tour the state’s hardest-hit communities and meet directly with those affected.

“They will receive an update on the disaster response, thank those on the front lines and share in the community’s grief,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Monday’s visit will be Biden’s second to the state since taking office last year. He previously visited in December after tornadoes tore through Kentucky, killing 77 people and wreaking havoc.

“I want to tell you why we’re hurting in Kentucky,” Beshear said recently. “I want to tell you why unpopulated areas are hurting and losing everything. I can’t tell you why, but I know what we’re doing in response. And all we can do is answer. . . these are our people. Let’s help them.”

Biden extended federal disaster aid to Kentucky, assuring that the federal government would cover the full cost of debris removal and other emergency measures.

Jean-Pierre said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided more than $3.1 million in relief funds and hundreds of rescue personnel have been deployed to help.

“Flooding in Kentucky and extreme weather across the country are another reminder of the worsening and accelerating effects of climate change and the need to invest in making our communities more resilient,” she said.

The flooding comes a month after Beshear visited Mayfield to celebrate the completion of the first homes built since the tornado nearly wiped out the town. Three families were handed the keys to their new homes that day, and the governor immediately recalled his visit in his remarks.

“I vowed that day that even though we got knocked down, we weren’t knocked down,” Beshear said. “We get up again and move forward. And six months to the day, we’re not just getting up, we’re not standing on our feet, we’re moving forward.”

Now more calamities are testing the state. Beshear has been to eastern Kentucky as many times as the weather has permitted since the floods began. He holds hour-long news conferences every day to provide details including full-scale assistance for victims. For much of the aftermath of the tornado, Beshear provided relief funds directly to people in the affected areas.

A Democrat, Beshear narrowly defeated a Republican candidate in 2019 and is seeking a second term in 2023.

Polling has consistently shown him strong approval ratings from Kentuckians. However, several prominent Republicans have entered the governor’s race, blasting the governor for his aggressive pandemic response and trying to tie him to Biden and rising inflation.

Beshear often comments about the toll rising inflation is taking on Kentuckians’ budgets. He refrained from blaming Biden, instead pointing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and supply chain disruptions contributing to rising consumer costs.