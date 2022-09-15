New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden is expected to sign a new executive order on Thursday aimed at curbing Chinese investments in US technologies that “develop national security risks” as the administration uses covert tactics on industry secrets as part of Made in China 2025. “The plan.

The executive order aims to develop the longstanding and previously limited Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, developed in 1975 under the Ford Administration, to improve the foreign investment review process and “ensure that regulations are responsive to evolution.” A threat to national security,’ the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

For years, the committee’s duties have been limited to blocking foreign acquisitions of American firms that compromise national security, such as military contractors, but Biden’s order directs CFIUS to focus on specific types of transactions that could disrupt the US supply chain by foreign adversaries. including relationships with suppliers located in affiliated or partner countries.

Although China was not directly mentioned, the order directed the committee to review cases affecting “microelectronics, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and biomanufacturing, quantum computing, advanced clean energy, and climate adaptation technologies” — the New York Times noted in the “Made in China 2025” industrial plan launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015. Announced.

China says it will work with Russia to create a new international order

The autocratic regime’s economic plan targets 10 high-value industrial sectors for China to gain global dominance in innovation and manufacturing. Biden’s order identifies the same sectors as “fundamental to US technological leadership and therefore national security.”

The order directs CFIUS to assess risks arising from multiple acquisitions in the same sector, warning that such collective investment trends by foreign adversaries “could facilitate the transfer of sensitive technology in key industries or harm national security.” CFIUS must also assess national security and cybersecurity risks that pose a risk of compromising the sensitive data of US individuals.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Today’s executive order is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader strategy to maintain US economic and technological leadership, particularly as it relates to protecting national security,” the White House statement said. “This includes both domestic investment and strengthening competitiveness at home and in partnership with our allies while using all available tools to protect America’s edge and prevent our competitors and adversaries from undermining our national security.”