Politics Biden is weighing canceling $10,000 in student loan debt,...
Politics

Biden is weighing canceling $10,000 in student loan debt, a decision as soon as Wednesday

WASHINGTON — As the White House nears a self-imposed deadline for a final call, President Joe Biden is expected to announce a long-awaited decision as early as Wednesday on whether to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

After weighing the course of action for months, the president is expected to announce the decision after returning to the White House from a vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Any action would likely include extending a moratorium on federal student loan payments that was put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The President has said that he will take a decision by August 31. Biden is facing pressure from progressive Democrats to write off an even larger portion of debt for Americans who take out federal loans to pay for college. But some Democratic economists, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, worry about the risk of debt cancellation fueling 40-year high inflation.

What is the president thinking?

  • The parameters are still unclear. But the White House has zeroed in on a plan that would cancel up to $10,000 of student loan debt per borrower, a figure Biden campaigned on, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.
  • Debt cancellation will be limited to borrowers with family incomes of $125,000 or less and will only apply to people with federal loans, not private ones.
  • More than 43 million people in the U.S. have federal student loan debt, and the average borrower has about $37,000, according to data compiled by the Education Data Initiative. The outstanding federal loan balance is about $1.6 trillion.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

