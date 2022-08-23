Biden is weighing canceling $10,000 in student loan debt, a decision as soon as Wednesday

WASHINGTON — As the White House nears a self-imposed deadline for a final call, President Joe Biden is expected to announce a long-awaited decision as early as Wednesday on whether to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

After weighing the course of action for months, the president is expected to announce the decision after returning to the White House from a vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Any action would likely include extending a moratorium on federal student loan payments that was put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The President has said that he will take a decision by August 31. Biden is facing pressure from progressive Democrats to write off an even larger portion of debt for Americans who take out federal loans to pay for college. But some Democratic economists, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, worry about the risk of debt cancellation fueling 40-year high inflation.

What is the president thinking?