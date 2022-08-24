New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

President Biden is doing the opposite of the legendary Robin Hood by “Robbing.”[bing] Jesse Waters said Wednesday on “The Five” that he will “pay the rich” by giving a $300 billion handout to student loan borrowers who either didn’t attend college or paid off their loans responsibly.

“I just want to congratulate all the rich white guys who are college graduates living on the coast and making six figures. You really are the forgotten men and women of this country,” Waters said. “And now you have a president who feels your pain.”

Waters said many of the people who would see their debts wiped out by the US taxpayer are making about $125,000 a year, adding that some of the reasoning behind the stated need for unilateral action is flawed.

“As Liz Warren says, if this is a historic economy like we’ve never seen before, why are there people who live in their basements with student loans who can’t start businesses? It doesn’t make sense,” he said.

“You can’t raid the Treasury and then cut a check to your favorite voters. Where did Biden get the authority as president to spend half a trillion dollars? That’s the job of Congress.”

Waters said Biden is basically “stealing” Pelosi’s purse and bribing his base ahead of an important election — in 2021 that Speaker Pelosi herself has declared only Congress can do under the Constitution.

“It’s reverse class warfare. It’s like you rob the poor to pay the rich. You’re going to get a family of plumbers to pay off the debt of a graduate school family making a quarter of a million dollars a year — why should I? Pay for my neighbor’s graduate degree, or anybody. Have to pay?” he asked.

“You know, you look across the street, you see your neighbor’s daughter. She just came back to your mailbox. She’s always been stupid. And now you have to pay her to get an advanced degree in Estonian poetry. I mean, it doesn’t make sense at all.”

Waters predicted that Biden’s move would be the first in a never-ending series of handouts to white-collar liberals, with the amount of the handout growing exponentially each time.

“It’s never going to stop. And then people will just keep borrowing and going to these schools, because that’s the way it is. It’s about getting more students into these universities where they get left-wing teachings. That’s it. It’s really now.”

Waters also disagreed with Biden’s defense that the Republican tax cuts left out these white-collar borrowers, pointing out that everyone who pays taxes by definition gets a tax cut.

“It’s not like Donald Trump cut taxes for men in the swing states of Ohio and Florida and North Carolina three months before the midterms. He didn’t,” Waters said. “Everyone got an across-the-board tax cut. He didn’t transfer wealth to pay off people’s debts..”