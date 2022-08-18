New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden is still arguing Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act Fighting inflation despite evidence that it doesn’t really help ease the strain on Americans’ wallets.

Biden said on Twitter The new bill he signed Thursday will address inflation and the growing national deficit.

Biden tweeted that the Inflation Reduction Act would reduce the deficit and fight inflation.

“And we’ll do it without raising taxes a dime on families making less than $400,000 a year.”

The White House won’t say when the Inflation Reduction Act will begin to cut inflation.

The Congressional Budget Office said the bill would have “little impact” on inflation in 2022, and that the impact in 2023 would be between a 0.1% reduction and a 0.1% increase in inflation.

Fox News Digital asked the White House if the president believed the Inflation Reduction Act would reduce inflation and whether Biden had any comment on multiple analyzes that the Act would not reduce inflation.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told Fox News Digital, “A bipartisan group of 120 leading economists and five former Treasury secretaries passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which would reduce inflation by reducing costs for families fighting inflation.

Trump inflation makes abortion top issue for Michigan voters in gubernatorial race: new poll

“The Committee for a Responsible Budget said, ‘Almost every one of these policies fights inflation,'” Bates continued. “‘And, on the net, the whole package is pretty sure.’ Meanwhile, every Republican in Congress opposed inflation-reduction legislation, voting against lower prescription drug, energy and health care costs.”

Bates said Republicans have “picked on special interests over the American middle class, and they’re doubling down on their plans to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block to preserve tax welfare for the rich.”

however, Multiple analyzes of the bill It warned that it would not do what the White House claims.

These facts are hard to come by on many liberal media networks, with reporters and hosts failing to press the talking points about congressional Democrats, or at least the confusing name of the bill.

Now that the bill has been passed, the media cheerleaders behind the bill are raising concerns.

