President Biden is expected to launch a blistering attack on Republicans during a prime-time speech from outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

Biden will travel to the birthplace of the US Constitution on Thursday to lay out what Democrats see as an indictment of the GOP.

The comments are expected to be a darker version of a speech Biden has often given on the 2020 campaign trail, comparing the election to a battle for the “soul of the nation.”

On Tuesday, Biden signaled the tone and substance of a speech at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, when he accused Republicans of abandoning the rule of law.

Biden turns PA. A policy speech into a political event, asking the audience to vote for a slate of Democrat candidates

“You’ve heard some of my friends in the other group talk about political violence and how it’s necessary,” the president said. “No one should encourage the use of political violence.”

Biden made similar inflammatory remarks at a rally in Maryland last week. The president accused Republicans of becoming a “semi-fascism” party. At that event, Biden went a step further by saying that former President Trump and Republicans are just “a threat to individual rights and economic security, they are a threat to our democracy.”

Civil rights advocate blasts Biden’s Wilkes-Barre comments as ‘racist 1955 time-warp’

The president’s prime time speech on Thursday is expected to expand on those attacks. Biden, in particular, is likely to portray the upcoming midterms not just as a contest between Democrats and Republicans, but as an opportunity to turn back extremism.

“We are now witnessing the start or death of the extreme MAGA agenda,” Biden said at a rally in Maryland last week. “America has to choose. You have to choose.”

The speech came as Biden’s approval rating rose slightly and Democrats were more optimistic about the midterms.

Congressional passage of the White House’s $739 billion climate and tax law and a key victory for Democrats in a New York special election for a key congressional swing seat will boost morale.

“Biden’s popularity is picking up and he’s starting to feel his votes,” said Brad Bannon, a Democratic political strategist. “The national political climate appears to be turning against Republicans and Democrats are gaining momentum.”

It remains to be seen if Biden’s line of attack will work.

Earlier this year, Biden backed off from sharply rebuking GOP senators opposed to rewriting the nation’s voting laws. Top Democrats also said the president may have gone “too far” by comparing Republican opponents to separatists.

“These attacks don’t have a history of working,” said Richard Watz, a professor at Towson University and author of a book on political messaging. “Politics is always full of name calling, but when it targets a large number of voters, it backfires.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton learned that lesson the hard way during her 2016 presidential campaign when she lambasted Trump supporters as “deplorables.” According to political experts, such comments can end up being a misguided, fiery fiasco due to partisan polarization.

“This rhetoric tries to appeal to moderate Republicans or Democrats, but generally doesn’t catch on to how they think,” Watz said. “In Clinton’s case, people around her were probably talking about Trump supporters that way, and she assumed that centrist Republicans felt the same way. But, in fact, it only served to give Trump support in his base.”

Republicans say Biden’s attacks are dangerous and are only meant to distract people from the dire state of the economy.

“Joe Biden’s despicable attacks on millions of Americans have fueled attacks on pregnancy centers, Republican offices and an assassination attempt on a Supreme Court justice,” said Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. “Joe Biden is the divider-in-chief and reflects the current state of the Democrat Party: division, disdain and hostility toward half the country.”