Biden is eliminating up to $10K in student loans, $20K for Pell Grant recipients

By Brendan Smialowski/AFP Getty Images

On Wednesday, President Biden announced a broader effort to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for other qualified borrowers. Biden also extended the federal student loan payment moratorium until December 31.

“Following my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle-class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” Biden said. Tweet on wednesday

“Today we are offering targeted relief that will help ensure borrowers are not left financially worse off by the pandemic and restore confidence in a system that creates opportunity, not a debt trap,” US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

To qualify for the $10,000 waiver, individual borrowers must earn less than $125,000 a year, or less than $250,000 for couples. To qualify for the $20,000 waiver, borrowers must meet those income requirements and have received a Pell Grant in college. Pell Grants are structured Help low-income students Pay for higher education. About Third Undergraduate federal student borrowers receive a Pell Grant each year.

About 43 million borrowers will benefit and 20 million loans will be completely written off, a senior administration official said.

The Department of Education said it will announce further details on how borrowers can claim the discount next week.

