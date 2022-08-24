type here...
Politics Biden is eliminating up to $10K in student loans,...
Politics

Biden is eliminating up to $10K in student loans, $20K for Pell Grant recipients

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Two years ago, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden pledged to cancel at least $10,000 in federal student loans. Pratigya has been following his administration ever since.

By Brendan Smialowski/AFP Getty Images


Toggle caption

By Brendan Smialowski/AFP Getty Images

Two years ago, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden pledged to cancel at least $10,000 in federal student loans. Pratigya has been following his administration ever since.

By Brendan Smialowski/AFP Getty Images

On Wednesday, President Biden announced a broader effort to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for other qualified borrowers. Biden also extended the federal student loan payment moratorium until December 31.

“Following my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle-class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” Biden said. Tweet on wednesday

“Today we are offering targeted relief that will help ensure borrowers are not left financially worse off by the pandemic and restore confidence in a system that creates opportunity, not a debt trap,” US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

To qualify for the $10,000 waiver, individual borrowers must earn less than $125,000 a year, or less than $250,000 for couples. To qualify for the $20,000 waiver, borrowers must meet those income requirements and have received a Pell Grant in college. Pell Grants are structured Help low-income students Pay for higher education. About Third Undergraduate federal student borrowers receive a Pell Grant each year.

About 43 million borrowers will benefit and 20 million loans will be completely written off, a senior administration official said.

The Department of Education said it will announce further details on how borrowers can claim the discount next week.

Americans support student loan forgiveness, but instead rein in college costs

Education

Americans support student loan forgiveness, but instead rein in college costs

Biden promised to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt. Here's what he's done so far

Education

Biden promised to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt. Here’s what he’s done so far

Student loan cancellation is easier than it sounds

Education

Student loan cancellation is easier than it sounds



Previous articleRoma congratulate Wijnaldum on victory
Next articleLife expectancy has declined significantly in all 50 states and New York, new CDC data shows

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A former Florida theme park worker has been convicted of trying to meet a minor for sex

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 24 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Crist praises Biden, says president is ‘amazing’ and he ‘can’t wait’ for his support in Florida

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 24th Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Val Kilmer has revealed that he will be playing Batman again

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Astros slugger Yordon Alvarez’s parents traveled from Cuba to watch their son play for the first time

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Texas county election administrators all resigned and left the state

Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Arsenal Rumor Mill to sign Pedro Neto for £50m?

HOURHaving spent over £100m, Arsenal want another signing that will seal a glorious summer for the Gunners. ...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News