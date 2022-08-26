New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Democrats have a tendency to deliberately alienate voters recently, and President Biden is no different, former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox News on Friday.

Conway responded to President Biden’s announcement at a Rockville, Maryland DNC event on Thursday where he declared Donald Trump’s “extremely backward” socio-political philosophy to be “quasi-fascist.”

Trump supporters took the simultaneous accusations seriously. Biden declined to elaborate on the claim when asked by reporters on Friday. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre sparred Thursday with CNN host Don Lemon, who also pressed the definition of “highly-demanded.”

Conway said there were several aspects of Biden’s announcement to examine, including the fact that he didn’t even travel beyond the reach of the Washington Metro subway to make a public appearance:

She said, “What really shocked me last night was seeing President Biden in the suburbs of Washington, DC. Conway argued that the president’s divisiveness is causing fellow Democrats to run for office to avoid his presence at campaign events.”

She added that Biden violated his inaugural pledge to bring the country back together, saying in “The Story” that after Trump won in 2016, he invited a bipartisan group of dignitaries to a luncheon where he recognized President Clinton and thanked him and his wife. Hillary remained present despite the hostility on the campaign trail.

“He knew that Hillary Clinton had committed crimes and was accused of credible wrongdoing after beating her — and he got away with it. He wanted to unify the country,” Conway said.

Biden, she said, has done nothing to promote unity and compared his announcement about Trumpism to one made hours earlier by Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charles Crist.

Outside a St. Petersburg restaurant, Crist declared that he had “hatred in his heart.”

Conway said Biden and Crist are examples of the Democratic obsession with “ignoring” voters that began largely with then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s declaration a decade ago that conservatives — whom he characterized as “right-wing, pro-assault” – weapon [and] Anti-gay” – “No place in New York State.”

While Cuomo detailed the New York Republican’s personal interpretation, Conway pointed to Biden’s refusal to explain to reporters and Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre’s Lemon interview, saying he must be “ignorant or arrogant or some horrible combination of the two.”

“You can’t just name people and have nothing to back it up,” she said.