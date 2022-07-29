New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Joe Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House to unveil their official White House portraits.

“On September 7, President and Dr. Biden will host an unveiling ceremony for President and Mrs. Obama for their official White House portraits, and that will be very exciting,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Thursday. The artists who created the paintings will also be revealed at the ceremony. The unveiling is usually held in the East Room of the White House.

Traditionally, the current president always invites their predecessors to the White House to unveil their official portraits. September will also mark Michelle Obama’s entry into the White House after moving in with her husband in 2017.

The 44th president has been hosted at the White House on one other occasion since Biden entered office, and that was in April 2022 on the 12th anniversary of his health care law. Obama’s portrait will hang on the main floor of the White House alongside his other predecessors.

The White House Historical Association facilitates the creation of these portraits. Typically, the president and first lady choose their artist before leaving the White House. Presidents and first ladies have final approval before paintings are revealed to the public.

“It’s a special moment. These are things that will be part of the White House for years and years and years,” said Steven McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association. CBS News. “It’s an old and traditional tradition, but it’s important to maintain it in the history of the White House.”

According to the White House Historical Association, every president since Jimmy Carter has returned to the White House for a portrait unveiling — except for Carter, who asked not to have one.

In 2012, Obama succeeded his predecessor, George W. Bush was inaugurated, Bush invited Clinton in 2004, Clinton invited George HW Bush in 1995, and Bush Sr. Ronald Reagan arrived in 1989.

