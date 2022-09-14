Biden heads to Wilmington to vote in the Delaware primary

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is making an impromptu trip to his home state of Delaware to vote in the state’s primary on Wednesday.

He told reporters before boarding Air Force One that he was going to Wilmington to vote.

There is only one statewide race in Tuesday’s election, for state auditor.

Incumbent Auditor Kathy McGuinness is running against attorney and accountant Lydia York in the Democratic primary.

McGuinness is the first statewide elected official to be charged with a crime and found guilty. But she has denied any wrongdoing and told voters she was the victim of unfair, political manipulation.

The Delaware Democratic Party has endorsed York in the race.

