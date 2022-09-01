New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden, two years into office, has yet to visit the defunct southern border despite the ongoing immigration crisis — and is facing calls back from Republicans as the White House deals with controversy over his claim. Illegal immigrants don’t just “walk in”.

Republicans and Border Patrol agents were outraged after the White House challenged an announcement that anyone from Texas or Arizona who hasn’t received the vaccine would be allowed to stay in the US.

“But that’s how it works,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked by Fox News’ Peter Ducey during a Monday press conference.

“That’s what’s happening,” Ducey said. “I know it’s not what you want. But it’s happening.”

“But it’s not – it’s not like someone walked in,” Jean-Pierre responded. She later said “It’s not easy. It’s not just people walking across the border.”

Biden has recently made several trips, including to Pennsylvania, Kentucky, South Carolina and Israel. However, in his 18 months as president, he has yet to visit the southern border — more than 1.7 million migrant encounters last fiscal year and more than two million so far this fiscal year.

For Biden’s Republican critics, Jean-Pierre’s denial of something seen every day at the border is the latest indication that the administration is woefully out of touch with the crisis at the border.

“The White House shamelessly denies the fact that illegal immigrants are crossing our southern border,” the House Republican caucus tweeted. “President Biden should actually visit the southern border to see the chaos created by his failed policies.”

“The White House doesn’t know how the border crisis works because none of them are there,” said Rep. R-Texas, who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee. August Pfluger tweeted. “It’s past time for @POTUS and his out-of-touch staff to see the crisis for themselves.”

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted: “Biden says he doesn’t have time to visit the border… He’s spent 234 days on vacation since taking office.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital about whether a plan for Biden to visit the border is in the works.

The border crisis escalated dramatically shortly after Biden took office. Critics put the spike in numbers, which hit 150,000 encounters a month in mid-2021 and now hit about 200,000 a month, as a rollback of Trump-era policies.

The administration ended migrant protection protocols that kept migrants in Mexico for their asylum hearings, ended construction of a border wall and dramatically scaled back internal enforcement. It also called for an end to deportations under the Title 42 Public Health Order.

Instead, the Biden administration has focused on what it sees as the “root causes” of the crisis in Central America, including poverty, climate change, violence and corruption. It also launched an anti-smuggling campaign, and that campaign recently achieved more than 3,000 arrests, as well as agreements with Western Hemisphere countries and increased funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

“We have a plan. It’s not like turning on the lights. Okay?” Jean-Pierre said on Monday. “It’s going to take a process. We’re fixing a broken system that was virtually left over from the last administration.”

Vice President Kamala Harris held talks with foreign leaders last year to address the root causes and will visit the border in the summer of 2021. Republican critics have also noted that she hasn’t come back since.

“When will ‘border czar’ Kamala Harris visit the actual border?” the Republican National Committee asked this week.

On Wednesday, Jean-Pierre sought to clarify his comments, explaining the process by which immigrants are taken into Border Patrol custody and deported under Title 42, transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement or processed into the country.

“That’s how it works. That’s the process we’re taking,” she said.