President Biden has reiterated that tackling rising inflation is his top priority, but economists have blamed rising prices on his giant COVID-19 stimulus package.

Biden announced earlier this month that his administration’s top priority would be “controlling price increases” after the Department of Labor reported that inflation had risen 9.1% over the past 12 months. The president passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill that would increase tax revenue by $739 billion, seek to lower drug prices and invest broadly in clean energy programs.

“This is the action the American people have been waiting for,” Biden said Wednesday. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. said after announcing the bill by “It addresses today’s problems — high health care costs and overall inflation — as well as investments in our energy security for the future.”

If the bill Has little impact on inflation A study from Penn Wharton’s Budget Model published Friday will lead to modest increases in prices over the long term and over the next few years.

Additionally, economists have overestimated inflation based on Biden’s past actions.

“It’s beautiful when you look at what prices have been doing for the year and you compare that to what they’re doing now at the monthly rate,” EJ Antony, an economist and research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital. In an interview. “Prices are currently rising as fast in a month, basically, as they have in an entire year.”

He noted that inflation was 1.4% per year when Biden took office. Prices rose 1.3% in June alone, an annualized rate exceeding 15%.

“So, what happened in the meantime? Well, government spending is a huge amount,” Antoni continued. “You get the American rescue plan and then inflation explodes.”

“It causes direct spending into the economy, which feeds more money that isn’t needed, and as a result you increase the amount of money without increasing the amount of goods and services,” he said.

In March 2021, Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan (ARP), a massive $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus package that was one of Biden’s first priorities after taking office. The law sent many Americans $1,400 worth of checks and increased the child tax credit to between $3,000-3,600 per child.

A March analysis from economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that US inflation rates were higher than in other developed countries, partly because of “fiscal support measures designed to counter the severity of the economic impact of the pandemic.” The analysis showed that federal stimulus, including the ARP, increased inflation by about 3%.

“ARP is a major factor in driving inflation,” Michael Strain, economist and director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, wrote in a February column for National Review.

Strain, like San Francisco Fed economists, concluded that the ARP raised inflation by 3%.

Dean Baker, senior economist at the left-leaning Center for Economic and Policy Research, expects 2021 stimulus spending to increase inflation by 1-2%.

“While some stimulus is justified, lawmakers have fired a $1.9 trillion bazooka into a $420 billion output gap,” Brian Riedl, an economist and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, told a Senate hearing in April. “And this comes just weeks after the December 2020 stimulus law poured in $900 billion. Economists on the left and right, like Lawrence Summers, warned that this excessive stimulus would bring inflation. They were right.”

Riedl said other measures taken by the Biden administration also contributed to the rise in inflation. Tariffs on Canadian lumber imports, as well as tariffs on other goods such as Chinese solar panels, Buy America regulations that drive up infrastructure costs, government contract price hikes and student loan deferrals have all added to inflationary pressures, he said.

“There is no easy way to reduce inflation, but the first rule is to do no harm,” he continued. “That means resisting calls for more aggressive federal spending and ensuring businesses can operate efficiently without costly tariffs and over-regulation.”