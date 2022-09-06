Biden has dismissed criticism that Trump supporters are dividing Americans, calling them a threat to democracy

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Monday dismissed criticism that he is smearing Republicans by calling supporters of former President Donald Trump extremists and a threat to democracy.

Republicans And some Democrats Biden has accused Trump of fueling division by likening Trump’s Make America Great Again movement to “quasi-fascism.”

“I want to be very clear. Not every Republican is a MAGA-Republican. Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology. I know because I’ve worked with mainstream Republicans my entire career,” Biden said on Labor Day. . Speech in Milwaukee.

“But extremist Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hatred and division, but together we can and we must choose a different path.”

Biden said the United States has been able to overcome challenges because it has been “a nation of unity, hope, optimism, not a nation of division and violence and hatred that some others are promoting.”

Biden warned in a prime-time address in Philadelphia last week that equality and democracy are “under attack” in the United States and referred to Trump by name. He accused the former president and his supporters of inciting political violence by refusing to accept the results of the 2020 elections.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic,” Biden said in his Philadelphia speech.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, a Republican who served as UN ambassador under Trump, was complicated of Biden’s speech in tweets.

“He has done nothing to unite the nation. He has done nothing to bring healing. He has done nothing to alleviate the pain that millions of Americans feel every day. He is a major divider and come November he must hear from all of us,” she said.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H., Said after Biden’s quasi-fascism Commenting that while she has concerns about political violence, “I think President Biden’s comments are painted with a very broad brush.”

In his Monday remarks in Wisconsin, Biden called some Republicans in Congress “Trumpies” and said they would pursue policies that would undermine the social safety net.

“But here’s the point: MAGA Republicans – the extreme right, – the biggest contrast to the “Trumpies” – they want to go away – these MAGA Republicans in Congress are coming for your Social Security, too.”

Biden’s remarks at Laborfest — an event hosted annually by the Milwaukee Area Labor Council and the AFL-CIO — came shortly after a judge granted Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review documents seized from his Florida home by the Justice Department.

The President did not comment on the court’s ruling during his remarks.

Biden invited Trump and his supporters A visit to the Pittsburgh-area United Steelworkers of America chapter later in the day said America’s democracy is on the line and the country faces a choice in the midterm elections.

“Trump and the mega-Republicans made their choice,” Biden said.

The unofficial midterm kickoff

Although Wisconsin was his first stop on Monday, there’s no place like home for Biden when it comes to the Pennsylvania-born politician’s journey to the midterm elections.

The battleground state that Biden narrowly won has emerged as a focal point for the president, whose Labor Day trip to the Pittsburgh area marks the third time in a week that he has made Pennsylvania the backdrop for campaign-style events.

Key states in competitive gubernatorial, House and Senate races and presidential elections have been a draw for Biden, who is ramping up his travel as the summer approaches and the nation’s attention turns to the fall election.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for an open seat in the US Senate against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, met with Biden while the president was in Pittsburgh.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor, attended a Biden gave a pro-crime speech in Pennsylvania last week, while Fetterman did not, indicating before a Labor Day event hat he would push the president to decriminalize marijuana during his visit to Pittsburgh.

Asset or liability? Biden’s momentum has led to no new invitations on the midterm campaign trail

Feud with Trump:Biden says ‘mega forces’ are ‘determined to take the country backwards’

Both Democrats are in tight races against candidates backed by former President Donald Trump. GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano is a contender for the governor’s mansion and appeared with Trump and Oz at a Saturday evening rally in Wilkes-Barre.

Trump won the state in 2016 and on Saturday rallied his supporters one county over from Biden’s hometown of Scranton. Biden defeated Trump in 2020 Less than 100,000 votes But lost counties include Wilkes-Barre, which he also chose for his public safety speech last Tuesday.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers spoke at a Biden event in Milwaukee, a county Biden won handily in 2020. Evers is seeking re-election and will face businessman Tim Michels in the general election.

Biden said that Wisconsin’s Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin may not be at the event. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the current Republican Sen. for the US Senate. Ron Johnson, who is running against him, was also unable to attend the rally, Biden said in his remarks.

Lock arms with labor

Labor is a key support for Biden, and the AFL-CIO says it will accelerate its agenda for workers this fall.

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio, which Biden plans to visit Friday, are among nine states the AFL-CIO says it is mobilizing voters in the coming months with an eye toward 2024 and future elections. All three states have gubernatorial and Senate races on the ballot this year.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is seeking support from within the labor movement, also spent Monday at events in the Northeast.

She attended the annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast and met Separately with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Haley and union members.

Harris’ office has not said why he chose Boston, but the city has a media market that extends across the border into New Hampshire — another state with a crucial Senate race on the ballot this year.