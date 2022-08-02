New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As the virus continues to spread in cities and states across the country, President Biden on Tuesday announced a team to coordinate and manage the White House’s monkeypox response efforts.

The President appointed Robert Fenton, Regional Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to serve as the White House National Monkeypox Response Coordinator and Dr. Demetrius Daskalakis as Deputy Coordinator.

“Fenton and DeSkalakis will lead the administration’s strategy and operations to combat the current monkeypox outbreak, including increasing the availability of testing, vaccines and treatments,” the White House said Tuesday.

Fenton served twice as FEMA’s acting administrator and led “multi-challenge prevention, response and recovery operations” throughout his career.

Daskalakis, a leading public health expert, is currently the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of HIV Prevention. He is an “expert on health issues affecting LGBTQIA+ communities,” the White House said. Daskalakis previously oversaw the management of infectious diseases for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

The White House said both officials played key roles in “making Covid vaccines more accessible to underserved communities and closing the equity gap in adult vaccination rates.”

The president’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, added that the team “allows the Biden administration to further accelerate and strengthen its monkeypox response.”

The two officials are expected to coordinate and manage response efforts across the White House and all federal departments and agencies, as well as work with local, state, national and international stakeholders on “tracking and fighting” monkeypox.

California, Illinois and New York have declared monkeypox states of emergency.

On May 18, the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in America.

So far, the Biden administration has made more than 1.1 million doses of vaccine available to states and cities across the country to control the spread of the virus and expanded testing capacity from 6,000 tests a week to more than 80,000 tests a week.

“Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus, the virus that causes smallpox, belongs to the same family of viruses as the variola virus,” the CDC says on its website.

Symptoms of monkeypox are milder than those of smallpox — and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

The CDC says the virus is not related to chickenpox. Monkeypox was discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in monkeys kept for research.

Symptoms of monkeypox include headache, muscle aches, fatigue, fever, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and chills.

According to the CDC, within one to three days, a rash and bruising may also develop.

The CDC shares several healthy steps we can all take to limit disease contact and transmission.

These tips include: Avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have hives; Do not touch the rash or scabs on anyone with monkeypox; Do not share eating utensils, plates or cups with someone who has the virus; Do not handle or touch bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox; Wash your hands often with soap and water – or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The CDC recommends that those infected with monkeypox remain in isolation at home, noting that very close personal contact is another reason the virus can spread rapidly.

If someone has an active rash or other symptoms, the CDC states, “Stay in a separate room or area away from people or pets you live with whenever possible.”

Fox News’ Deirdre Reilly contributed to this report.