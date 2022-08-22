closer
President Biden has chosen to remain silent amid controversy over the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Monday marked two weeks since FBI agents descended on a private estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and found classified and “top secret” information in boxes of documents.

Biden has yet to comment on the attack, which is the first in history involving a former sitting president. Republicans have accused Biden of weaponizing the Justice Department against his predecessor, who is likely to run for president again in 2024.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing that the president had no prior knowledge of the attack and only learned about it through news reports from elsewhere in the country. She also sought to dispel accusations by Republicans that the attack, which came just three months before the midterm elections, was politically motivated.

Karin Jean-Pierre Doze says allegations of politics are ‘absolutely not true’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City (L) on May 18, 2021, as U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the economy during an event in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Nov. 23, 2021. Washington, DC, (R).

“The Department of Justice, when it comes to law enforcement, is independent,” Jean-Pierre said on ABC earlier this month. “This is what we believe and this is what the President said. This is not about politicizing anything.”

“We don’t interfere. We don’t have a brief,” she added. “The Department of Justice, again, when it comes to law enforcement matters, it’s independent, complete independence. And I’m not going to comment on that. None of us will, because we’re going to let Merrick Garland speak. For him.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks to reporters during the daily news briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on August 09, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Biden’s silence is notable, given that he has not declined to offer his opinion on DOJ matters in the past. Last year, the DOJ was immediately forced to reaffirm its commitment to independence after Biden told reporters the agency would prosecute witnesses who defied subpoenas from the January 6 committee.

PSAKI, DOJ in damage control mode to prosecute subpoena defiers after Biden

“I hope the committee will go after them and hold them accountable,” Biden said on Oct. 15.

Asked if he intended to prosecute those individuals through the DOJ, the president replied, “I do, yes.”

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley issued a stern statement later that day, saying, “The Justice Department makes its own independent decisions in all prosecutions based solely on the facts and the law. Period. Full stop.”

A White House spokeswoman pointed Fox News Digital to Jean-Pierre’s past comments when asked Sunday if Biden ever planned to mention the Mar-a-Lago attack.

