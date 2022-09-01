Biden has been giving prime-time speeches on the threats to democracy as the midterm races heat up

Toggle caption By Olivier Daulieri/AFP Getty Images

By Olivier Daulieri/AFP Getty Images

President Biden is giving a rare prime-time speech on Thursday about what he calls a “battle for the nation’s soul” — including threats made by a group of Republicans with ties to former President Donald Trump.

It’s a message that comes two months ahead of midterm congressional elections, where Democrats are fighting to keep their slim majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives. Biden is expected to travel to key states in the coming weeks to campaign for Democratic candidates.

The speech at Independence National Historical Park in downtown Philadelphia marked a return to the message Biden used in his 2020 campaign.

“For a long time we have assured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed,” Biden would say, according to excerpts of remarks released by the White House. “But it’s not. We must protect it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Every one of us.”

The White House calls Trump supporters “Maga Republicans” – referring to the ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan used by the former president. Biden says they must be confronted.

“The Maga Army is determined to take this country back,” he is quoted as saying. “America is backwards where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry the one you love.”

In recent weeks, Biden has said he supports a form of quasi-fascism and has been fired up for accepting political violence for refusing to accept the election results.

Republicans have criticized Biden for being divisive. Rona McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said the president is pitting Americans against each other.

“Joe Biden is the divisive-in-chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party: division, hatred and hostility towards half the country,” McDaniel said in a statement.

After months of struggling in the polls, Biden is trying to capitalize on a string of congressional victories, concerns over the fallout from the Supreme Court’s abortion decision — as well as ongoing coverage of Trump’s legal problems, former Doug Sosnick said. Advisor to President Bill Clinton.

Democrats are working to capitalize on this new momentum ahead of the midterms, especially with independent voters, Sosnick said.

“In a world that’s increasingly divided, the center here is the 30% of people who are, you know, open to persuasion,” he said.