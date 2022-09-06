Biden has a $369 billion climate plan — and new advisers to keep the program going

Toggle caption Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden is changing his climate team at the White House.

On Friday, Biden announced that his national climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, would be stepping down. Her deputy Ali Zaidi will play her role. And John Podesta, former President Bill Clinton’s chief of staff and former President Barack Obama’s climate adviser, will join the team to oversee the implementation of funding from the recently passed $369 billion Climate-Related Stimulus and Inflation Reduction Act.

Climate advocates welcomed the decision. “The good news is that the White House appears determined to ensure that this historic investment at the highest level does not go to waste,” said Scott Faber, senior vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group.

“Typically previous administrations relied on agencies to make these investments without White House scrutiny. This is different,” Faber said.

Zaidi brings state experience to the table



Toggle caption Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Zaidi, who will be Biden’s national climate adviser, worked on the issue in the Obama White House and later moved to New York to work on climate policy at the state level. During the campaign, he helped the Biden team craft his climate plan.

“No one is going back and pulling solar panels and wind turbines out of the ground and replacing them with dirty energy,” Zaidi said.

Lisa Frank, executive director of Environment America’s Washington legislative office, said Zaidi’s state experience will help the administration launch its new program.

“What Ali brings to the table that’s really great is his background working at the state level,” Frank said. “With this big legislative win, that’s still going to be the case. The states are still where a lot of the rubber will hit the road on these policies.”

Podesta helped craft executive actions in the Obama White House



Toggle caption Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Leadership also changes as green and environmental groups push Biden for aggressive executive action on climate and conservation.

“We already have executive actions that are coming down the pike,” Zaidi told NPR, highlighting another round of methane emissions standards coming this fall.

Upon joining the White House when Republicans controlled Congress, Podesta advised Obama to make the most of his executive powers.

Earlier this summer, however, the US Supreme Court ruled that the EPA did not have the authority to regulate power plants’ carbon emissions, putting a pause on Obama-era rules that never took effect and setting back some of the Biden administration’s plans.

Podesta is a Washington veteran who has served in two White Houses. In 2016, he chaired Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Earlier, he served as Chief Advisor to the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Podesta will focus on implementing the Climate Action Act to reduce inflation. Energy and climate advocates hope Podesta will have a strong hand.

“John Podesta, a former White House staffer, is a deep expert and in this role, really sends a powerful signal that there will be lots and lots of scrutiny,” Faber said. “And so everything we’re hearing, and with this announcement, it shows that this is an administration that recognizes that there’s not going to be any work. If we’re going to avoid a climate disaster, we’re going to have to make every dollar count.”

Biden also nominated a new regulatory czar, who could also play a bigger role on climate

The White House announced Friday that Biden will nominate Richard Revez to a powerful regulatory job in his budget office: administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA).

Revez, a professor of law at New York University, specializes in environmental and regulatory law. If confirmed by the Senate to lead OIRA, he will have a key role in overseeing executive climate action.