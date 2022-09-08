New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, calling her a “statesman of unmatched dignity and stability” who deepened the alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom, and whose “legacy will be large.”

Queen Elizabeth II , Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who served as his country’s beloved face and source of power for seven decades, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She is 96 years old.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” Bidens said.

“In a world of constant change, she has been a constant presence and a source of comfort and pride to generations of Britons who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II has united the peoples of the Commonwealth. Her history-making seven-decade reign has been a source of unprecedented human progress and human dignity. witnessed the progress of

“She was the first British monarch with whom people around the world felt a personal and immediate connection—whether they heard her on the radio as a princess talking to the children of the United Kingdom, or gathered around their televisions for her coronation, or watched her last Christmas speech or her platinum jubilee on their phones. And she spent her whole life at their service. “Dedicated,” they continued.

Bidens said she “has always led with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the unparalleled power of her example.”

“She bore the dangers and losses of a world war with the British people and rallied them to see better days ahead amid the devastation of a global pandemic. Through her dedication to her patrons and charities, she supported people to uplift and expand opportunities,” Bidens said. “By showing friendship and respect to newly independent nations around the world, she has advanced the cause of freedom and fostered lasting bonds that will help strengthen the commonwealth she so dearly loves to promote the values ​​of peace and partnership.”

“Queen Elizabeth II was a statesman of unparalleled dignity and stability who fostered an unshakable alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” they continued.

Biden said he first met the Queen in 1982 when he traveled to the United Kingdom as part of a Senate delegation. The Bidens met the queen last summer during their first overseas trip as president and first lady.

The Queen “charmed us with her wit, moved us with her grace and generously shared her wisdom with us,” Bidens said.

“She has met 14 American presidents. She helped Americans commemorate both the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence. And in our darkest days after 9/11, she stood in solidarity with the United States when it was dire. She reminded us that ‘the price we pay for love is sorrow.’ .

“In the years to come, we look forward to continuing our close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort,” Bidens said. “Today, the thoughts and prayers of people across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations.”

The Bidens sent their “deepest condolences to the royal family, who are grieving not only their Queen, but their beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.”

“Her legacy looms large in British history and in our world story,” they said.