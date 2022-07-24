Biden feels ‘much, much better’ after Covid diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is feeling “much, much better” after testing positive As for the coronavirus, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator said on Sunday, confirming the 79-year-old US leader has been infected with the highly contagious disease. Spreading all over the country.

“It’s the BA.5 variant … but thankfully our vaccines and treatments work well against it, so I think the president is doing well,” Dr. Ashish Jha told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“I checked in with his team last night. He’s fine. He had a good day yesterday. He had an … upper respiratory infection and he’s fine. We didn’t get any updates this morning, but he was much better overnight.

That variant belongs to the Omicron species It emerged late last year. This is believed to be the reason for the highest number of corona cases in the country. Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. Since then he has been living alone in the White House.

Administration officials insisted his symptoms were mild because he had received four vaccine doses, and he began taking the antiviral drug paxlovid. After being infected.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the President’s physician, wrote in his Latest news Biden’s previous symptoms, including a runny nose and cough, have become “less problematic,” but the president now has body aches and a sore throat, according to Biden’s condition on Saturday.

He said Biden “most likely” has the BA.5 variant, and preliminary sequencing results indicate that it will not affect Biden’s treatment plan “in any way.”

Jha vowed that the White House would provide updates on the president’s condition and whether he had chronic symptoms.

“We think it’s important for the American people to know how well their president is doing,” he said.

“If he has persistent symptoms, and obviously any of them interfere with his ability to perform his duties, we will disclose that early and often with the American people. But I suspect that this will be the course of Covid, which will be fully vaccinated, double-boosted, treated with the tools at hand.” We saw that in the Americans,” Jha said. “The president is doing well and we hope he continues to do so.”