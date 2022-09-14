Biden faces growing pressure to avoid freight rail shutdown as union strike deadline looms

White House officials and Biden himself have put pressure on rail carriers and unions. To reach an agreement

The clock is ticking before Friday’s deadline to avoid a possible freight rail shutdown.

Biden, an outspoken supporter of unions, finds himself in a difficult spot politically.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden faces a narrow window to avoid a strike by freight railroad workers that could further strain supply chains and deal a damaging blow to Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

According to the White House, top aides and Biden himself were in contact with railroad companies and union representatives Monday evening and into Tuesday in a push to avoid a shutdown.