Biden faces conflicting demands following Griner’s sentencing.

WASHINGTON. Immediately after a Moscow judge sentenced Britney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday, calls for President Biden to find a way to bring her home grew louder, even as critics resented that the prisoner swap proposal with Moscow rewarded for taking hostages by Russia. .

As a result, the Biden administration has found itself in a quandary as it tries to take a hard line on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

“There is nothing good here,” said Andrea Schneider, an expert on international conflict resolution at Cardozo Law School. “Whatever Biden does, he will be criticized either for giving too much or not working hard enough.”