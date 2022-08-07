type here...
Biden faces conflicting demands following Griner's sentencing.
Biden faces conflicting demands following Griner’s sentencing.

WASHINGTON. Immediately after a Moscow judge sentenced Britney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday, calls for President Biden to find a way to bring her home grew louder, even as critics resented that the prisoner swap proposal with Moscow rewarded for taking hostages by Russia. .

As a result, the Biden administration has found itself in a quandary as it tries to take a hard line on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

“There is nothing good here,” said Andrea Schneider, an expert on international conflict resolution at Cardozo Law School. “Whatever Biden does, he will be criticized either for giving too much or not working hard enough.”

Kremlin officials have said that the exchange talks cannot continue until after her trial is over, but even after the official verdict and verdict, a deal may not take place anytime soon.

“I think the fact that Putin didn’t say yes right away means he looked at the US proposal and said, ‘Well, this is their first proposal. I can get more,” said Jared Genser, a human rights lawyer who represents Americans detained by foreign governments.

The Biden administration offered to trade Ms. Griner and Paul N. Whelan, a former Marine convicted in Moscow of espionage in 2020, for prominent Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year federal prison sentence for offering to sell arms to a Colombian rebel a group that the United States then considered a terrorist organization.

Mr. Biden is squeezed from both sides.

On the one hand supporters of Mrs. Griner. Her wife, Cherell Griner, has publicly urged Biden to make a deal with Putin as soon as possible. These calls were echoed by Rev. Al Sharpton, Democratic activist groups, television pundits, professional athletes and social media celebrities.

But there has been criticism from the other side of Mr. Biden — and accusations that Mr. Biden is leaning towards extortion from Mr. Putin, a man he has described as a war criminal.

“That’s why dictatorships like Venezuela, Iran, China, Russia take Americans hostage because they know they’re getting something,” Rep. Mike Waltz, a Florida Republican, told Newsmax last week. “They know that eventually some administration will pay. And it just puts a target on the back of every American.”

Mike Pompeo, a former secretary of state, echoed the criticism in an interview with Fox News last week, saying that Bout’s release is “likely to lead to more” arrests of Americans abroad.

And former President Donald Trump, who is likely to run again in 2024, has lashed out at the proposed deal. He said Mr. Bout was “absolutely one of the worst in the world and will be given his freedom because a potentially corrupted person is going to Russia loaded with drugs.” (Russian officials who detained Ms Griner at an airport near Moscow in mid-February found less than one gram of cannabis vaping oil in her bags.)

