Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Sunday faced criticism on social media for saying that Americans are being squeezed by inflation and that the Inflationary Reduction Act would allow them to lower their energy costs by installing solar panels at a 30% discount.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Granholm said the Democrats’ $437 billion climate and health care law would provide thousands of dollars in tax credits for lower- and middle-class Americans to weatherize their homes.

“If you’re low-income, you can get your home fully weatherized through the expansion of bipartisan infrastructure laws, a significant expansion — you don’t have to pay for anything,” Granholm said.

“If you need heat pumps, insulation, new windows, it’s covered,” she said. “If you have a moderate income, today you can get 30% off the cost of solar panels. Those solar panels can be financed, so you don’t have to spend a lot up front … that’s a significant incentive.”

“If you don’t qualify for the weatherization program, starting next year, you’ll be able to get rebates on appliances and equipment that can help reduce your monthly electricity bill by up to 30%,” she added. “It’s all about keeping costs down for people.”

Rep. Tim Ryan tweeted a clip of Granholm on Twitter, saying, "If you're poor, Tim Ryan will give you 30 percent off the cost of solar panels."

“They won’t keep you warm this winter, but they’re made in China, so there’s that,” he added.

Republicans blamed Granholm’s comments for being out of touch.

A reduction in inflation was included in the Act Thousands of dollars in tax breaks and rebates for homeowners to upgrade their homes to be more energy efficient. Households with incomes below 80% of the area median can claim a rebate of up to a $14,000 cap on the full cost of their appliance upgrades, and households with incomes between 80% and 150% of the area median income are eligible for 50 rebates. % of their cost, up to $14,000.

The bill also provides a 30% tax credit for homeowners to install solar panels and other renewable energy measures.

This isn’t the first time Granholm has faced backlash for appearing out of touch with lower- and middle-class Americans. When gas prices rise in November 2021, Granholm burst out laughing After being asked in an interview about her plan to increase oil production in the United States, she said, “That’s hilarious.”