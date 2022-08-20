New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm suggested in a recent interview that the United States’ green energy push is the “greatest peace plan” in world history.

“If we want to be energy secure and energy independent, we have to produce our own energy,” Granholm said. Interview with VOA News On Friday. “My counterpart in Ireland, the energy minister there, says that no one has weaponized access to the sun. No one has weaponized the wind. Perhaps a move to clean energy is the greatest peace plan the world has ever known.”

Granholm’s comment immediately drew criticism from conservatives on Twitter and was highlighted in a post from an account run by the Republican National Committee.

“The war in Ukraine and the subsequent energy crisis were caused entirely by ‘clean energy’ and climate idiocy,” responded author and Fox News contributor Steve Milloy. “Lie. Airhead.”

Granholm’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Granholm has previously referenced conversations with her Irish counterpart, including an instance in April when Republican Congresswoman Kathy McMorris prodded Rodgers. call her For a “dangerous” way of thinking on Twitter.

In the interview, Granholm said the administration is calling rising oil production “for now,” but “eventually we’re going to have to go clean.”

“The bill that the president signed yesterday is, for the United States, the largest commitment to combating climate change of any country in the world,” Granholm said, noting that Democrats recently signed a spending bill through Congress. “It’s the 10th largest bill we’ve passed in the United States to combat climate change. So it’s very important to our energy security. And I know our European allies are trying to do the same.”

Granholm was asked if the coming winter months would be “difficult” for Europe, with temperatures dropping as Russia’s efforts to reduce energy dependence and many fearing an energy crisis as more Europeans heat up.

Granholm said NATO allies were united against Russia’s attack on Ukraine and would not back down from trying to “wean off” Russian energy.

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be an expensive winter,” Granholm said. “I know European leaders are looking for ways to reduce the suffering of real people in these price increases. But ultimately, I know they are determined to move away from Russian fuels and toward clean energy.”