President Biden will end isolation at the White House after a second negative COVID-19 test on Sunday.

In a memo to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the president’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said Biden’s SARS-CoV-2 antigen test “was negative for the second day in a row.”

“He will return safely to public engagement and presidential travel,” the memo added Sunday.

Biden was photographed leaving the White House on Sunday to board Marine One.

“I feel great,” Biden said before boarding, according to the Associated Press.

The Bidens are expected to spend the day at Rehoboth Beach, a popular vacation destination.

On Saturday, O’Connor said the president was “doing very well” in announcing his first negative test since Biden’s rebound positivity last Saturday.

The president first tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21, when the White House said he had started PaxLovide. Biden is fully vaccinated and fostered twice.

According to his doctor, Biden’s vital signs were normal throughout his infection, but his symptoms included a runny nose, cough, sore throat and body aches.

After several days in isolation, Biden tested negative when he spoke in the Rose Garden on July 26 and July 27, saying Americans can “live without fear” of the virus if they get booster shots, test themselves for the virus if they get sick and seek treatment.

But Biden caught a rebound case of COVID-19 on July 30, forcing him to self-isolate again. He occasionally delivers lectures from the White House balcony, such as the killing of an al-Qaeda leader or a strong jobs report. He continued to test positive until Saturday when he received his first negative result.

While the President was isolated in the White House residence, the First Lady remained in Delaware.

The Bidens will visit Kentucky on Monday to view flood damage and meet with families.

This is an evolving story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.