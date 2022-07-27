New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden spoke Wednesday from the White House Rose Garden after completing treatment for Covid-19 and testing negative, stressing the importance of vaccination and touting his administration’s efforts to make the tools available to the American people.

Biden entered the Rose Garden from the residency wearing a mask as the band played “Hail to the Chief” as the crowd cheered.

“Hello everyone. I tested negative for Covid-19 after five days of isolation,” Biden said. “Thankfully, I am now able to return to work in person, but I want to thank you all for your well wishes, your prayers over the past week and the calls I have received.”

Biden thanked the White House medical team for “wonderful care.”

“Fortunately, God willing, there were—my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I’m doing great,” Biden said. “The entire time I was alone, I was able to perform office duties and work without any interruption.”

Biden tests negative for Covid-19, ending isolation, White House doctor says

“Unfortunately, this covid is still with us for two and a half years, but our fight against covid is making a huge difference,” Biden said, adding that the virus “is not going away, the COVID deaths are down.”

Biden urged that “every person five and older” get a booster shot and everyone 50 and older “get two booster shots.”

“I did,” Biden said, adding that even if you get COVID “the chances of you getting seriously ill from COVID are very, very small.”

“Most of the COVID deaths are among people who are not up to date on their shots, their COVID vaccinations,” Biden said.

Biden also called paxlovid a “powerful treatment.”

Biden can resume physical exercise as Covid-19 symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

“It wasn’t available a year ago. It is now. It’s a pill and you can take these pills at home,” Biden explained. “You can get them for free at tens of thousands of local drugstores across the country.”

The FDA “also put in place a special rule so most pharmacies can prescribe this drug,” Biden said.

“You don’t even have to go to the doctor to get a prescription,” Biden said. “Millions of Americans have used Paxlovid…including me.”

Biden turned to the contrast between his Covid case and that of former President Trump in 2020.

“When my predecessor got Covid, he had to be taken by helicopter to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was very sick. Thankfully, he recovered,” Biden said. “When I got COVID, I worked from an office upstairs in the White House.”

He added: “The difference is of course vaccines.”

Former President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020, before vaccines were available to the public. Trump spent three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before being released.

As the pandemic looms in 2020, the Trump administration has created a public-private partnership called Operation Warp Speed ​​to develop vaccines against the novel coronavirus. During his administration, the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for Pfizer/BioNTech and advanced Covid-19 vaccines.

In December 2020, Trump signed an executive order ensuring that all Americans have access to coronavirus vaccines before the US government begins helping countries around the world.

Trump, like Biden, received the Covid vaccine when it became available and told Fox News in December that he also received a booster dose.

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time last week.

Biden first tested negative Tuesday night and was tested again Wednesday morning, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said, adding that the president has completed his five-day course of Paxlovid and five full days of isolation.

“He is fever-free and he has stopped using any acetaminophen (TYLENOL) for the past 36 hours,” O’Connor said. “His symptoms are steadily improving and have almost completely resolved.”

The president “wears a well-fitting mask for 10 full days whenever he’s around others,” O’Connor said.

“Recognizing the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ Covid positivity in a small percentage of patients treated with paxlovid, the president will increase his testing capacity to protect those around him and to ensure early detection of any resurgence of viral replication,” O’Connor added.

Meanwhile, Biden said Wednesday: “Let us emerge from one of the darkest moments in our history with hope and light.”