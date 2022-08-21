New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden met on Sunday with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, where Russian forces have been operating since March.

The White House said the leaders agreed to avoid military operations near the plant and that a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as soon as possible to “confirm the status of safety systems” is essential.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and the need to support their partners in the Middle East against Iran’s “destabilizing regional activities.”

The Zaporizhia nuclear facility in southern Ukraine has been controlled by Russian forces since the attack began on February 24. Ukraine has accused Russia of stockpiling troops and weapons at the plant and using it to launch attacks on Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Ukrainian officials and military analysts, meanwhile, said Moscow’s forces used the plant as cover, knowing Ukrainians would hesitate to return fire. Russia denies the allegations and accuses Ukrainian forces of repeatedly shelling the plant.

The French presidency said in a statement that Macron, in a recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, “underscored his concerns” regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia plant and “immediately expressed his support for the deployment of an IAEA mission to the site. Possible.”

Putin agreed to the IAEA mission under certain terms negotiated with Macron. The Kremlin said it “reaffirms its readiness on the Russian side to provide the necessary assistance to the agency’s experts.”

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-backed chief of the interim administration for the Russian-controlled part of the Zaporizhia region, said on Friday that the IAEA mission could reach the plant from Ukrainian-held territory, a mission Moscow had previously indicated would have to travel to the plant from Crimea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.