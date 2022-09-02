New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

President Biden’s divisive speech Thursday denouncing “MAGA Republicans” was a sharp departure from the Democratic Party’s multi-armed tactic of meddling in GOP primaries across the country to boost those same Republicans.

Despite Biden’s recent rhetoric, several Democratic campaign groups have spent more than $46 million promoting candidates who support former President Donald Trump in several primary races, apparently aiming to draw out more moderate Republicans and potentially make the general election matchup more favorable to Democrats.

“The military is determined to take this country back,” Biden said during the speech, referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. “America is backwards where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraceptives, no right to marry the one you love.”

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic,” he later added. “Republicans don’t respect the Constitution. They don’t believe in the rule of law. They don’t recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election.”

Just last month, Democrats were celebrating primary victories for Trump-backed candidates, including the Republican candidate to represent Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, John Gibbs, who narrowly defeated moderate incumbent Congressman Peter Meijer.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) spent $425,000 in advertising to promote Gibbs, running an ad specifically highlighting his conservative credentials.

In July, the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) spent nearly $2 million in ads to boost Trump-backed Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox against former state lawmaker Kelly Schulz, who is backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Three weeks before Cox’s victory, Trump-backed Illinois Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey served as DGA, as well as incumbent Democrat governors JB Pritzker, J.B. A total of $35 million was spent to boost Bailey over moderate Republican Mayor Richard Irwin of Aurora, Illinois.

In May, Trump-backed Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano won the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary. Over $840,000 in advertising It is run by the campaign of his current opponent, current Democrat state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Other attempts by Democrats to interfere in Republican primaries in favor of “MAGA” Republicans were not entirely successful.

In June, Democratic Colorado, a pro-Democrat super PAC, spent at least $4.5 million running ads in Colorado’s GOP Senate primary, featuring Ron Hanks, an Army veteran and state lawmaker who is an outspoken supporter of Trump.

Hanks ultimately lost the race to moderate Republican Joe O’Dea, owner of Concrete Express, a Denver-based construction company.

The latest effort by Democrats to interfere in the Republican primary continues after Biden’s speech, as a new party PAC called Democrat Serve spent $94,000 to boost Trump-backed New Hampshire congressional candidate Bob Burns, who is running against Keene, New Hampshire. Mayor George Hansel.

There is also Senate Majority PAC, another pro-Democrat group Cost at least $3.5 million The conservative slammed moderate Republican state Rep. Chuck Morse for trying to boost retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, who Democrats see as an easy candidate to take on incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan.

A reporter asked White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre at a press conference Thursday if it was “hypocritical” for Biden to call some Republican threats to democracy while Democratic groups promoted Trump-backed candidates.

“I mean I can’t talk about the campaigns and the other, the other, what the candidate is doing or what the committee is doing,” Jean-Pierre replied. “I can’t speak from here. Look, I can say this. The president has always been clear, there will be people who disagree with his programs and legislative priorities, and that’s what democracy is all about, as we understand it. That, right. But people accept elections, and we’re a We move forward as a nation, right? But there is a growing number of people who refuse to accept the results of free and fair elections. People who openly talk about rigging elections in the future.”

The New Hampshire primary will be held on Tuesday, September 13.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.