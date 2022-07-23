New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden has developed body aches and a sore throat but is tolerating paxlovide treatment for COVID-19 well, his doctor said Saturday.

The president’s physician, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor said.

“President Biden completed his second full day of PAXLOVID last night,” O’Connor said. “His symptoms continue to improve. His initial symptoms, although less problematic, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches.”

President Biden tests positive for Covid-19

The president is being treated with paxlovid, which is currently authorized to treat “mild-to-moderate COVID-19.” According to the Food and Drug Administration, the antiviral drug has been shown to curb the worst effects of the disease, showing positive results of a live viral test in people at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

Biden is supplementing his Paxlovid treatment with oral hydration, Tylenol and his albuterol inhaler, which “he uses as needed for coughs,” his doctor said.

Biden, with Covid, makes an unscheduled virtual appearance to talk about gas prices

“His voice is deep,” O’Connor said. “His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature are completely normal. His oxygen saturation on room air continues to be excellent. His lungs are clear.”

The White House has promised to provide daily updates on the president’s condition.

First Lady Jill Biden told reporters that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and will keep her schedule in line with CDC guidelines.