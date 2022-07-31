New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

On Saturday afternoon, President Biden connected via FaceTime with veterans and their families camping outside the Capitol as the Senate waited to pass health benefits to veterans who were shot during their military service.

Biden was initially going to make a surprise visit to the Capitol to visit veterans, but hours earlier he tested positive for COVID-19 again in a “rebound” case, so he sent his Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough instead. Pizza on his behalf and connect him with veterans.

“I planned an unscheduled trip to Capitol Hill this afternoon to meet with families fighting to pass the Burn Pits Act,” Biden tweeted. “A positive covid test got in the way, but I want to thank @SecVetAffairs for bringing me pizza at my place and connecting me with families via Facetime.”

Sen. Digital assistant for Gillibrands, DN.Y. Office Captured video of veterans As he FaceTimed with Biden and their families gathered around McDonough. Some of the exchange can’t be heard, but at the end of the video Biden said that Congress has a “sacred responsibility” to take care of the military when they return home, and he said this “from the bottom of my heart.”

Biden said it was “despicable” to have senators who opposed the promise to address the Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, and said he believed those who opposed the bill were “going to correct the mistake they made.”

Earlier this past week, the Senate attempted to advance PACT legislation, but fell five votes short of the 60-vote threshold to overcome a filibuster, with only 55 votes. Despite the narrow vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday he would bring it up for a vote Monday.

“We’re going to give our Republican friends another chance to vote this Monday night,” Schumer said.

Sen. Rep. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., was one of the leading voices against the recent version of the PACT Act. said in a press release This past week Democrats used the PACT Act to spend $400 billion on “completely unrelated spending on veterans over the next 10 years.”

“The PACT Act as written contains a budget gimmick that allows $400 billion in current law spending to be moved from a discretionary to a mandatory spending category. This provision is completely unnecessary to achieve the PACT Act’s stated goal of expanding health care and other benefits for veterans,” Toomey’s office said. “However, it would enable an additional $400 billion in discretionary spending in the future that is completely unrelated to veterans. By failing to eliminate this gimmick, Congress will effectively use an important veterans care bill to hide a huge, unrelated spending burden.”

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, who previously advocated for 9/11 first responders to be exposed to toxins, blasted Senate Republicans on Thursday for blocking passage of the bill, calling it a “gut punch.”

“We’ll get it done. … You don’t tell their cancer to rest, you tell their cancer to stay home and visit their families,” he said. “This shame, if it’s America first, America is f—ed.”