President Biden described the “heartbreaking” devastation in Kentucky on a trip to survey damage from flooding that killed nearly two dozen people, suggesting the natural disaster was linked to climate change.

Biden landed in Kentucky on Monday to monitor the flooding It killed at least 37 people last week Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and toured the wreckage throughout the afternoon.

During a public press briefing, Biden brought up climate change as one of the many disasters that have occurred since he took office.

“As you all know, we’ve suffered as a result of climate change, and we’ve had a significant number of other disasters across the country. I know thousands of acres of forest have burned in just a year and a half since I’ve been president. New Jersey, New York, as far west as the Delmarva Peninsula,” Biden said.

The president praised first responders and the swift state, government and local response to the crisis and described the “heartbreaking” stories of families whose homes were destroyed and whose lives were torn apart.

He added: “And Jill and I thank the first responders and the National Guard, for what you’ve done. You know, I think first responders, at least for a long time, were not taken for granted around the country. Not now, after the Covid and some other things.

“And you think about how incredibly heartbroken people are– when you look at those creeks and streams that are now brown. And you see from the helicopter, you see automobiles, buses to automobiles to houses, literally on the side of the road in the middle of the water… and that You wonder what in God’s name has happened to 37 people. Thirty-eight dead. You know. You hear about grandmothers and granddaughters waking up 16 hours a day to get out of the way and get into trouble.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said the flooding is another sign that climate change is making natural disasters worse during a press briefing on the way to the Commonwealth.

Deployed more than Beshir 400 National Guardsmen to the affected area. With 100-degree weather and sky-high humidity in the state, victims who lost their homes have had some relief for the past few days.

So far, first responders have rescued nearly 1,300 people amid the rubble of washed-out towns.

Biden last week declared the flooding a federal disaster, giving the state access to federal resources to pay for rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.