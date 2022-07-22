New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden on Friday called New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee condemned the attack on Zeldin, insisting that “violence has no place in our society or our politics.”

Zeldin, RN.Y., was attacked with a sharp object Thursday evening during a campaign stop in Perinton, N.Y.

“I strongly condemn the attack on Congressman Zeldin,” President Biden said in a statement Friday afternoon. “As I have said before, violence has no place in our society or our politics.”

The president said he was “especially grateful for the courage of those who intervened immediately and that he was safe and able to continue his speech.”

Lee Zeldin, New York's GOP gubernatorial candidate, was attacked during a campaign stop

“I also want to thank the law enforcement officials who acted quickly and are investigating this attack that defies our fundamental democratic values,” Biden said.

Biden, however, stopped short of talking about the release of Zeldin’s alleged assailant.

Zeldin’s attacker, David G. Zakubonis, 43, of Fairport, NY, was charged with attempted assault in the second degree. He was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released from custody on his own recognizance, the sheriff’s department said.

Zeldin speculated that his attacker would be released, citing New York laws.

“When he tried to stab me a few hours ago his words were ‘you’re done,’ but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action and tackled the man,” Zeldin tweeted early Friday. “Law enforcement was on scene within minutes. The assailant was subject to immediate release under NY laws.”

Zeldin was giving a speech on bail reform at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post when the alleged attack took place.

According to witnesses, Jakubonis was tackled by AMVETS National Director Joe Chenelli.

Lee Zeldin’s attack ‘solved’ by crowd of onlookers: ‘He’s got a blade in his hand’

“His right arm came up, I came out of his pocket, and he had a blade in his hand,” Chenelli told Fox News Digital. “His fingers were like two finger holes in a blade and snapped at the congressman. And Congressman Zeldin stopped the first lunch. And then when he tried to breathe again, I grabbed him from behind and pulled him to the ground and held him. The ground.”

Zeldin released a statement after the attack, saying: “Thank you to everyone who reached out after the attack in Fairport tonight. Someone tried to stab me on stage at the rally this evening, but luckily, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him. It was a few moments until others tackled him. I’m fine. , and @EspositoforNY and all the attendees are safe. The attacker is in custody. Thank you to the attendees who rushed to help and the law enforcement officers who responded quickly. I’m determined as always to do my part to make NY safe again.”

There were no serious injuries.

