New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

John F. Speaking on the 60th anniversary of Kennedy’s famous moonshot speech, in which he pledged to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade, President Biden outlined his administration’s plan to cut the US death rate from cancer in half. The next quarter century.

In the early 1960s, the nation was at an inflection point, the president said, pledging to organize and harness the best of the nation’s energies and skills to end and cure cancer “once and for all.”

Biden, who shared the stage with Kennedy’s daughter, US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, and her son John Schlossberg, highlighted the enormous progress made in the past half-century since President Nixon signed the National Cancer Act, but lamented that it still stands. It is the second leading killer in the US after heart disease.

“Cancer doesn’t discriminate between red and blue. It doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. Beating cancer is something we can do together,” said John F. Biden told an audience at the Kennedy Presidential Library. And the museum.

Childhood cancer affects families too, and here’s how you can help

Biden also addressed the problems posed by information silos and health care costs that put treatments out of reach for many.

“To address disparities, we can prevent, detect, treat, reach patients in urban, rural, suburban and tribal communities, so they have equal access to cancer diagnostics, therapeutics and clinical trials,” Biden said. “As part of the supercharge moonshot, I will use my power as president to increase funding, … break logjams, accelerate progress.”

The president is heading to Boston on Monday to draw attention to a new federally-backed study looking for evidence to use blood tests to screen against multiple cancers — a potential game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers.

The speech came as the president sought to rally the nation around developing treatments and therapies for widespread diseases. Biden reiterated his vision to bring America closer to the goal he set in February of reducing US cancer deaths by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those living with cancer.

In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates that 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed and 609,360 people will die from cancer.

Jane Fonda gives a health update after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

The issue is personal for Biden, who lost his oldest son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer. After Bue’s death, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act, which dedicated $1.8 billion over seven years to cancer research and was signed into law in 2016 by President Barack Obama.

Obama appointed Biden, then vice president, to exercise “mission control” in directing cancer funding in recognition of Biden’s grief as a parent and desire to do something about it.

Biden, who has created similar research and development programs that benefit the Pentagon and the intelligence community, has tried to push for investments in public health research, including championing the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

On Monday, Biden announced Dr. Renee Vegrizin as the inaugural director of ARPA-H, which is tasked with studying treatments and potential cures for cancers, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and other diseases. He also announced a new National Cancer Institute Scholars Program to provide resources for early career scientists studying treatments and cures for cancer.

Experts agree that it is too early to tell whether these new blood tests to find cancer in healthy people will have any effect on cancer deaths. There are no studies to show that they reduce the risk of dying from cancer. Still, they say it’s important to set an ambitious goal.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Scientists now understand that cancer is not a single disease, but that there are hundreds of diseases that respond differently to different treatments. Some cancers have biomarkers that can be targeted by drugs that slow tumor growth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.