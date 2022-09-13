New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden held an event a few hours later on Tuesday to mark the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Dismal report The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August from a year earlier.

Speaking from the White House lawn, Biden called the Inflation Reduction Act “the single most important piece of legislation passed in Congress to combat inflation and one of the most important pieces of legislation in our nation’s history.”

“We’re going to build a … future here in the United States of America with American workers, with American companies, with American-made products. And some of the largest corporations in the United States are paying zero federal income tax for years,” Biden said. “They should start paying their fair share literally today.”

Biden blamed Republican lawmakers for not supporting the bill, saying it “fell to the Democrats to meet the moment and deliver to the American people.”

The president later said the bill would address the long-neglected climate crisis, “triple wind power, and unleash American manufacturing to own the global market for electric vehicles.”

“We’re going to fight for environmental justice and create clean energy jobs and apprentices and front-line fence communities oppressed by the legacy of pollution,” Biden said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, sharing the stage with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier, made some remarks praising his colleagues for helping families make ends meet while “MAGA Republicans” grappled with national abortion bans.

“I want to thank President Biden. We would never have been able to pass the Inflation Reduction Act without his steady hand for a year and a half,” Schumer said. “He dared us to dream big, pushed us to aim high, and urged us to never give up on our promise to the American people.”

Pelosi praised Biden for not only making history, but for making “progress.”

“When Congress passed this legislation, obviously, we were overjoyed,” Pelosi said. “This is especially exciting because of the transformative difference this legislation will make for America’s working families.

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act last month after it was passed by Congress along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote in the Senate. Lawmakers say it’s intended to combat climate change, tackle health care costs and raise taxes on big corporations.

But in mid-September, a new report showed that inflation rose more than expected in August, shaking US households even as the price of gasoline fell, continuing to create political headaches for the president.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday that the consumer price index — a broad measure of the cost of everyday items including gasoline, groceries and rent — rose 8.3% in August from a year earlier. Prices rose 0.1% in the one-month period from July.

Those figures were higher than the 8.1% headline figure and 0.1% monthly decline expected by refinitive economists, a worrisome sign as the Federal Reserve cools price gains and tries to tame consumer demand with an aggressive interest rate hike campaign. Stock futures fell on the surprisingly hot report, with the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 400 points.

Earlier on Tuesday, the President issued a statement “It will take more time and a decision to reduce inflation,” he said.

“Today’s data shows further progress in reducing global inflation in the US economy. Overall, prices in our country have been essentially flat over the past two months: that’s welcome news for American families, and there’s more work to be done,” Biden said.

He said: “Gas prices have fallen by an average of $1.30 a gallon since the start of the summer. This month, grocery store prices rose somewhat more slowly than the previous month. And real wages rose again for the second month in a row, giving hard-working families some breathing room.”

