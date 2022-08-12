New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is urging the Biden administration to deny Iran’s president a visa to attend next month’s United Nations General Assembly — after it emerged that Iranian operatives conspired to kill top US officials.

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi is seeking a visa to attend a meeting of world leaders in New York next month. But after the Justice Department announced charges against a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for conspiring to kill former national security adviser John Bolton, Haley said the request should be denied.

“The world’s leading state sponsor of terror attempted to assassinate American officials in our country,” Haley said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Under no circumstances should the Biden administration allow Rice to set foot in our country.”

“He should not be allowed to stain American soil,” she added.

Bolton calls Iran assassination plot an ‘act of war’, calls on Biden administration to ‘end’ nuclear talks

Shahram Poursafi is wanted by the FBI for plotting to kill Bolton, which officials said was planned in retaliation for the January 2020 strike that killed IRGC Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

“Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, through the defendant, attempted a brazen plot: to assassinate a former US officer on US soil in retaliation for US actions,” US Attorney Matthew M. Graves of the District of Columbia said Wednesday.

Poursafey allegedly used encrypted messaging apps to offer $300,000 to hire someone to assassinate Bolton and suggested a $1 million offer for a future “job.” Reports emerged that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another Iran hawk, was also targeted.

“It’s not just me,” Bolton said in an interview with Fox News Digital this week. “The Regime in Tehran Targets Too Many Americans.”

He said: “You can call it an act of war and it tells you everything you need to know about the government in Tehran.”

Bolton accused the Biden administration of signaling “weakness” toward the regime in Tehran.

Earlier this month, seven Republican senators urged President Biden to deny Raisi a visa, noting that the U.S. has denied visas to Iran’s UN ambassador in 2014 and Iran’s foreign minister in 2020.

Haley has been a frequent critic of the Biden administration’s stance on Iran, particularly its moves to re-enter the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — from which the Trump administration withdrew. Last month, she said pursuing a renewed deal would be “a slap in the face to Israel and our Arab allies and dangerous to America.”

