Fox News Digital has confirmed that Stephen Goepfert, personal assistant to President Joe Biden, is resigning from his role in the White House.

Goepfert will be succeeded by Jacob Spreyer, who currently serves as the official White House receptionist. Goepfert will officially leave the White House on Friday. An aide has been at Biden’s side since the start of the president’s 2020 campaign, preparing speech podiums and handing out notes.

“From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side,” Biden said in a statement. “In moments big, small and extraordinary, he was a reliable and dependable confidant that everyone trusted and always delivered.”

“Jill and I will miss Stephen, but we are proud that he will continue to serve the American people in his new role in the Biden-Harris administration as he continues his career in public service,” he continued.

Goepfert is introducing a new role at the Department of Transportation. Although it is unclear what his role will be, his departure has been widely praised by his colleagues in the White House.

“You’re literally at the border where the president’s privacy and public duties sit — you have to have the right touch and the right skill,” Steve Ricchetti, an adviser to the president, told CNN. “Stephen had the ability and willingness to help the president navigate everything he did throughout the day. That ended up being a key role.”

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein echoed the sentiment.

“I’ve worked with and seen a lot of body people over the years, Stephen is at the top,” Klein told the outlet. “It was hard and laborious work, and no one did it with the efficiency, kindness and warmth that he possessed.”

This is an evolving story. Check back soon for updates.