President Biden took another swipe at Second Amendment supporters during a speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Biden appeared in the battleground state to promote law enforcement and crime-fighting efforts. Although his speech focused primarily on his policies, Biden later turned his attention to his political opponents, attacking Republicans who oppose actions on gun control.

In particular, he attacked defenders of the Second Amendment who argued that the right was necessary for self-defense against foreign enemies and tyrannical governments.

“For those brave right-wing Americans who say it’s all about keeping America free and safe, if you want to fight the country, you need an F-15. You need something more than a gun,” Biden said.

Biden pledges more gun control, funds for police in ‘Safer America Plan’ during Pennsylvania speech

Social media users attacked the comment for being tone-deaf and critical of American citizens. Others pointed out that the claim came on the one-year anniversary of Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, where many weapons, including F-15s, were left behind for Taliban forces.

“When the Taliban fought our country, the only F-15s they had were the ones Biden left for them in Afghanistan,” tweeted Greg Price, senior digital strategist at X Strategies.

“The president has been saying this for years but his own administration has had a less-than-stellar role. How many F-15s did the Taliban have when Biden decided to hand over Afghanistan to them?” Written by Stephen Gutowski, founder of Reload.

Red State deputy managing editor Brandon Morse joked, “I’d say he’s oblivious to the Eric Holder ‘Fast and Furious’ scandal but he’s Biden and it’s possible he’s really forgotten.”

CNN’s AVLON says Biden’s ‘semi-fascism’ comments ‘not helpful’ or ‘helpful to the office of president’

Radio host Buck Sexton tweeted, “This is a stupid comment that shows the constitutional and historical illiteracy of the dumbest president in living memory.”

Former Babylon B senior writer Frank Fleming joked, “Hey, he’s copying my old The Babylon B articles. ‘Emperor Palpatine urges citizens to give up their blasters because they need the Death Star to defeat the Empire.'”

Federalist senior legal correspondent Margot Cleveland tweeted, “So, ‘secure America’ means, …checks notes: A government threatening its citizens with F-15s.q”

“I can’t believe this is an idiot president,” wrote Federalist senior editor David Harsani.

Biden announced new efforts to “ban assault weapons” to combat rising crime rates. He repeated several debunked and questionable claims during his speech, such as that guns were prohibited when the Second Amendment was being passed and that the amendment was “not absolute.”

Representative Eric Swalwell of California was attacked for similar comments in 2018 after criticizing Second Amendment supporters for thinking that guns could prevent a tyrannical US from “having nuclear weapons”.