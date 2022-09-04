New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden’s controversial “MAGA Republicans” speech last week sought to distinguish between mainstream Republicans and the “extreme” Trumpian ideology that has “taken over” the party, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sunday.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show,” host Jonathan Capehart asked Jean-Pierre about the president’s fiery speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall on Thursday and whether there was a difference between “mainstream Republicans and those who follow Donald Trump.”

“He believes that,” Jean-Pierre said of the president, “and he made it very clear in his speech as well. Look, what you heard from the president on Thursday, he’s talking from the heart about what’s going on right now — this inflection point, as he calls it, in this country, We’ve got to keep going, and he’s going to protect our democracy, protect our values, protect our freedoms, protect our rights, and he’s going to see all the things that I do. What’s laid out is under attack.”

A White House press secretary said the January 6 Capitol riots, “outrageous legislation from MAGA Republicans” and the overturning of Roe v. Wade showed that the “MAGA doctrine” is not just a small faction of the Republican Party.

“If you haven’t read the speech, go,” she said. “It’s powerful, it’s effective, and you hear what he’s talking about directly from the commander-in-chief. And he’s actually calling on mainstream Republicans, Democrats, independents, to come with him to fight to protect our democracy. . . . So it’s a specific, specific takeover of the party.” , pertaining to the extreme, extreme part.”

Jean-Pierre’s comments came after Biden insisted in his speech Thursday that “not every Republican, even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans.”

“But the Republican Party today is dominated and threatened by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and there’s no doubt that’s a threat to this country,” Biden said, referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the foundations of our republic,” he later said. “MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of free elections.”

“Donald Trump and us Republicans are a threat to the soul of this country,” Biden added in a tweet Thursday night.

Former President Donald Trump responded to this with the most vicious speech ever made by an American President.

“This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia to deliver the most vile, hateful and divisive speech ever given by an American president,” Trump told a raucous crowd Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, while campaigning for Republican candidates. Commonwealth. “If we want to be sure that we are threats to the enemies of democracy and the state, blaspheming 75 million citizens, and 75 to 150 citizens. You are all enemies of the state.”

“He’s an enemy of the state if you want to know the truth,” Trump continued.