Biden began taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid

An antiviral pill that President Biden began taking after testing positive for the coronavirus has been shown to protect people at high risk of developing more serious cases of Covid-19.
Researchers, however, are still working to answer key questions about the drug, including how effective it is in vaccinated people and whether rebounds are common in people who receive it.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released last month, including data from a major health care system in California, found that of more than 5,000 people prescribed Paxlovid for mild to moderate cases of Covid – many of them vaccinated – less than 1 percent. care in a hospital or emergency room. The study found that only six hospitalizations and 39 Covid-related emergency room visits occurred within 5-15 days of taking the drug.
The researchers cautioned that the study had significant limitations, including the absence of a control group that did not receive the treatment, making it difficult to determine its true benefit or compare it to that of a coronavirus vaccine.
The drug, approved in December for infected high-risk people 12 years of age and older, has been shown in clinical trials to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 88 percent when taken by adults within five days of symptom onset. This data was collected from unvaccinated people when the delta virus was in high numbers.
The treatment is designed to take 30 tablets for five days. Before starting it, patients are advised to consult a doctor about possible drug interactions. Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House coronavirus coordinator, said at a White House press briefing Thursday that Mr. Biden has been ordered to suspend two medications, a cholesterol drug and a blood thinner, so as not to risk serious consequences. effects from Paxlovid.
Scientists have also been working to understand if Paxlovid could lead to recurrence of symptoms or positive test results, a trend known as recovery. Dr. Jha said on Thursday that data from major health systems showed that such an outcome is rare, with the percentage of Paxlovid recipients experiencing a rebound “in single digits.”
“When people recover, they don’t end up in the hospital. They don’t get particularly sick,” Dr. Jha said. “Paxlovid is very helpful in preventing serious diseases, whether there is a relapse or not, and that is why it was offered to him. And that’s why the president accepted it.”
Among the victims of the recovery was Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Mr. Biden’s chief medical adviser, who suffered a second bout of symptoms and another positive test last month after testing negative days after a round of treatment.
The Centers for Disease Control released emergency medical consultation in May, which said that people experiencing a rebound “should resume isolation and isolate again” for at least five days, reflecting the agency’s consensus. insulation recommendations for people infected with the virus.
It also says that according to some reports, recovery is not associated with reinfection with coronavirus or the development of resistance to Paxlovid.
Rebecca Robbins contributed.