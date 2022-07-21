Biden began taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that has been shown to prevent serious cases of Covid.

The drug, approved in December for infected high-risk people 12 years of age and older, has been shown in clinical trials to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 88 percent when taken by adults within five days of symptom onset. This data was collected from unvaccinated people when the delta virus was in high numbers.

The treatment is designed to take 30 tablets for five days. Before starting it, patients are advised to consult a doctor about possible drug interactions. Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House coronavirus coordinator, said at a White House press briefing Thursday that Mr. Biden has been ordered to suspend two medications, a cholesterol drug and a blood thinner, so as not to risk serious consequences. effects from Paxlovid.

Scientists have also been working to understand if Paxlovid could lead to recurrence of symptoms or positive test results, a trend known as recovery. Dr. Jha said on Thursday that data from major health systems showed that such an outcome is rare, with the percentage of Paxlovid recipients experiencing a rebound “in single digits.”

“When people recover, they don’t end up in the hospital. They don’t get particularly sick,” Dr. Jha said. “Paxlovid is very helpful in preventing serious diseases, whether there is a relapse or not, and that is why it was offered to him. And that’s why the president accepted it.”