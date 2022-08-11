New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden flew to the South Carolina island on Thursday for a vacation with his family, a trip expected to last at least a week.

The Biden family will stay at a friend’s private residence on Kiawah Island, an affluent and secluded destination. The president’s son, Hunter Biden, flew with Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Air Force One from Washington. Biden’s daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and grandson Beau were also in attendance.

Summer vacations are common for US presidents, but Biden’s comes as the House hopes to vote on a massive “deflationary act” packed with White House priorities.

The holiday will delay the signing of the bill, and the White House has not said when the president will return to Washington.

Harmful House Democrats won’t say if Manchin plans to vote for the inflation-reduction legislation

GOP Leadership Member Says IRS ‘Could Harass Middle Class,’ Target Conservatives If Manchin Bill Passes

Previous presidents George W. Bush, Obama, and Trump took similar vacations throughout their time in office. Bush often spends time at his Texas ranch, while both Obama and Trump prefer golf resorts in New England.

While Biden’s visit may delay signing the legislation, much of the negotiating effort for the IRA, which was first proposed by Sen. Introduced by Joe Manchin, D-WV. The Senate passed the mammoth spending bill on Sunday, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she plans to pass the bill through the Democrat-controlled House without changes.

Click here to get the Fox News app

It is not clear when the House will hold the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.