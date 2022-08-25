Biden appoints new Secret Service director as agency faces controversy

Enlarge this image Julia Nikhinson/AP

Julia Nikhinson/AP

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Kim Cheetle, a Secret Service veteran, as the agency’s next director as it faces controversy over missing text messages around the time that thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

Cheetle, who left the Secret Service in 2021 to work as head of security at PepsiCo, takes the reins as several congressional committees and an internal monitor for the Department of Homeland Security investigate missing text messages that the Secret Service says were deleted during a technology transition. .

Cheetle served in the Secret Service for 27 years and became the first woman to be appointed Deputy Director of Security Operations, a division that provides protection to the president and other high-ranking officials.

Cheetle served on Biden’s security team when he was vice president. During this time, Biden “believed” her judgment and advice, the statement said.

Biden said she and First Lady Jill Biden “know firsthand about Kim’s commitment to her job and to the people and mission of the Secret Service.”

Cheetle replaces James Murray, who has announced his retirement to take a position at Snap, the social media company best known for its Snapchat app. He announced last month that he would delay his retirement due to the investigations while Biden searches for a new director.

The Secret Service has faced mounting criticism after admitting that text messages around the time of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 were deleted.

Politics The Secret Service has erased the texts of the two-day period covering the January 6 attack, according to the watchdog.

The agency said the messages were deleted when its phones were switched to the new system weeks after the 2021 attack. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Florida, a member of the House committee investigating the attack, said the Secret Service told the committee that it gave individual agents the power to decide which electronic records to keep and which to delete during the process. .

The Committee recently rekindled its interest in the Secret Service following dramatic testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson about Trump’s actions on the day of the uprising.

House Committee Hearing January 6 Who is Cassidy Hutchinson, the surprise witness at the hearing on Tuesday, January 6th?

The Secret Service said all procedures were followed and promised “full cooperation” with all inspections and investigations, including the criminal investigation by the Inspector General of Homeland Security.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that Cheetle “is a veteran law enforcement officer and until her retirement was the first female Assistant Director in charge of all of the agency’s protective operations.”

“We are thrilled to welcome her back as the next director of the US Secret Service,” he tweeted.