Biden appears to have exaggerated the role of al-Qaeda leader

Mr. Biden’s portrayal of al-Zawahiri as a key conspirator of the 9/11 attacks was reflected in many news reports of his speech, including in The New York Times. But this surprised counterterrorism experts, as did the characterization of al-Zawahiri’s role in the Cole bombing.

The remarks also raised new questions in the 9/11 death penalty and USS Cole cases, which have been in pre-trial hearings for more than a decade. By Friday, lawyers in both cases said they had formally asked prosecutors for evidence to support Mr. Biden’s claims.

Mark Sageman, a former CIA officer who worked with Islamist militants fighting the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s and later wrote several books about terrorist networks and radicalization, said he was taken aback by Biden’s portrayal of al-Zawahiri and wondered the question of where the intended role came from. from.

“Zawahiri is a legitimate target,” he said on Tuesday, the day after the president’s speech. “But the rationale they gave yesterday was inaccurate. I doubt it. I strongly, strongly doubt it.”