Biden appears to have exaggerated the role of al-Qaeda leader

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba. In announcing last week that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri had been killed in a US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, President Biden called the long-wanted terrorist the “mastermind” of the USS. Cole bombing in 2000.
Mr. Biden also said that al-Zawahiri “was actively involved in the planning” of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
There is no doubt that al-Zawahiri was the leader of a terrorist movement whose global jihad claimed the lives of thousands of people. He was a deputy to al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and took over the organization in 2011.
But in terms of historical accuracy, Mr. Biden’s words go far beyond how the government and terrorism specialists described al-Zawahiri’s performance in relation to these two particularly notorious attacks.
Mr. Biden’s portrayal of al-Zawahiri as a key conspirator of the 9/11 attacks was reflected in many news reports of his speech, including in The New York Times. But this surprised counterterrorism experts, as did the characterization of al-Zawahiri’s role in the Cole bombing.
The remarks also raised new questions in the 9/11 death penalty and USS Cole cases, which have been in pre-trial hearings for more than a decade. By Friday, lawyers in both cases said they had formally asked prosecutors for evidence to support Mr. Biden’s claims.
Mark Sageman, a former CIA officer who worked with Islamist militants fighting the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s and later wrote several books about terrorist networks and radicalization, said he was taken aback by Biden’s portrayal of al-Zawahiri and wondered the question of where the intended role came from. from.
“Zawahiri is a legitimate target,” he said on Tuesday, the day after the president’s speech. “But the rationale they gave yesterday was inaccurate. I doubt it. I strongly, strongly doubt it.”
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue, defended Mr. Biden’s characterization of al-Zawahiri’s track record for specific attacks as accurate. The Ministry of Justice had indicted al-Zawahiri along with bin Laden and many othersas conspirators in the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, the official noted, adding that the government saw “a direct link between this and the major al-Qaeda attacks in 2000, 2001 and beyond.”
During briefing with journalists shortly before Mr. Biden issued his statement, another senior administration official referred to al-Zawahiri as “bin Laden’s deputy during the 9/11 attacks”, which is not disputed. This official did not mention Cole.
Prosecutors in federal civil court and in the military commission system in Guantanamo Bay have filed multiple indictments against Qaeda operatives accused of helping to plan the Cole bombing. These documents span dozens of pages and outline the government’s understanding of the participants, meetings, financial transfers, and other activities that constituted the conspiracy.
They do not portray al-Zawahiri as the mastermind behind the operation, a suicide bombing by two men on a boat that killed 17 American sailors.
Saudi prisoner Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri is described in this way in the Guantanamo Bay death penalty case. BUT CIA profile at the time of transmission in 2006 called him “the mastermind and local organizer of the October 2000 bombing”. His accusations mention al-Zawahiri as one of the 26 members of the Qaeda plot to commit terrorist acts in general, but not as the mastermind.
Military indictment filed in 2012 against five detainees at Guantanamo who were accused of conspiring to in the September 11 attacks, al-Zawahiri is mentioned only in connection with his joint declaration of war with bin Laden in 1998 when describing the history of the group.
Hours after President Biden’s announcement, former President Barack Obama used similar language on Twittercalling al-Zawahiri “one of the masterminds” of the 9/11 attacks.
But defense lawyers said the language did not match the description in the Guantanamo Bay case.
“There is almost no mention of al-Zawahiri in the accusations, disclosure and evidence of the 9/11 attacks,” said James J. Connell III, a lawyer for Ammar al-Baluchi, the nephew of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is commonly cited as their architect of the attack.
The senior military lawyer in the Cole case, Navy Captain Brian L. Meiser, said that al-Zawahiri appeared in pre-trial testimony only as a deputy in al-Qaeda, and not as a person who played a specific role in the operation.
Ali Soufan, a former FBI agent who investigated al-Qaeda in the period leading up to both attacks, said al-Zawahiri was not the operational mastermind behind either plot. But as a senior leader, he said, al-Zawahiri helped set the strategic direction for al-Qaeda’s main operations at the time.
“He was involved in greenlight operations and advised bin Laden,” Mr. Soufan said.
In particular, Mr. Soufan said there was evidence that at a meeting of a council of senior Qaeda leaders, some opposed the 9/11 plot for fear of repercussions for their hideout in Afghanistan, but al-Zawahiri supported bin Laden’s desire to continue it. .
Emil Nakhleh, a retired senior intelligence officer and director of the CIA’s Political Islam Strategic Analysis Program, said al-Zawahiri was an absolutely important target. “We don’t put $25 million on the head of a small fish,” he said.
But he considered al-Zawahiri more of a “strategic thinker of al-Qaeda”.
A senior administration official who defended Mr. Biden’s remarks also pointed to comments by Kirk Lippold, who commanded the Cole during the attack. Mr. Lippold said on a news program last week that al-Zawahiri was “directly involved in the planning” with bin Laden.
But Mr. Lippold, who declined to comment on the article, offered no specific reason for portraying al-Zawahiri as directly involved in the planning. In his 2012 memoir of the incident, “First Burner: Al-Qaeda’s Attack on the USS Cole,” Mr. Lippold mentioned bin Laden about two dozen times, but did not mention al-Zawahiri.
Mark Fallon, who was commander of the Naval task force that investigated the Cole bombing and later led the military commissions investigation, said he remembers speculation that al-Zawahiri may have been involved in planning both attacks, but he was not aware of it. . evidence for a direct link.
“It’s just not the actual narrative they’re telling,” he said. “That’s a topic for conversation.”