President Biden announced Wednesday that he would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for certain borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, while extending a moratorium on federal student loan payments.

“True to my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle-class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” Biden tweeted.

Biden is expected to make comments on the plan Wednesday afternoon.

The nation’s federal student debt has now topped $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years. According to the latest federal data, more than 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, with nearly a third owing less than $10,000 and more than half owing less than $20,000.

The national debt, according to the Treasury Department, currently stands at $30.7 trillion.

Biden said his administration would forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who attended college on Pell Grants; and $10,000 for borrowers not receiving Pell Grants. The amnesty “only applies to those making less than $125,000,” Biden said.

Borrowers with undergraduate student loans can “cap repayment at 5% of your monthly income,” Biden said.

The pandemic-era pay freezes are set to expire on Aug. 31, but Biden on Wednesday also extended the pay freeze “one last time until Dec. 31, 2022.”

According to a The Penn Wharton Budget Model A maximum loan forgiveness of $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 would cost taxpayers nearly $300 billion one time.

This is an evolving story. Check back for updates.